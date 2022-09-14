The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Scoreboard

by Staff Report | September 14, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Sept. 7, 2022

Low Individual Net

A-FLIGHT

First -- Ken Bloese (33)

Second -- John Schmitt (37)

Third (tie) -- Dave Prudhomme and Joe D'Anna (38)

B-FLIGHT

First -- Joe Ridolfo (34)

Second (tie) -- Paul Nelson and Don Schmelzer (36)

C-FLIGHT

First (tie) -- Keith Hall and Jack Doyle (32)

Third (tie) -- John Haynes and Jerry Young (37)

D-FLIGHT

First (tie) -- Mike Robinson and Durane Kuske (36)

Third (tie) -- Dale Zumbro and Steve Hacker (37)

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]

Print Headline: Scoreboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT