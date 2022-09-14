Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, Sept. 7, 2022
Low Individual Net
A-FLIGHT
First -- Ken Bloese (33)
Second -- John Schmitt (37)
Third (tie) -- Dave Prudhomme and Joe D'Anna (38)
B-FLIGHT
First -- Joe Ridolfo (34)
Second (tie) -- Paul Nelson and Don Schmelzer (36)
C-FLIGHT
First (tie) -- Keith Hall and Jack Doyle (32)
Third (tie) -- John Haynes and Jerry Young (37)
D-FLIGHT
First (tie) -- Mike Robinson and Durane Kuske (36)
Third (tie) -- Dale Zumbro and Steve Hacker (37)
• • •
Email scores to [email protected]