POA Strategic Plan in the works

One of the last events scheduled for Riordan Hall prior to its extensive renovation was held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in which a first draft of a new Five-year Strategic Plan for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association was unveiled by Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson, who presented the information to both a live and online audience.

The plan was developed using information from about 12,000 survey responses and some focus groups, Judson said. But he emphasized that it is just a draft of the plan. More surveys and member comments will be used to refine it. The Riordan Hall renovation and a new member resources building for both membership services and the water department are not part of the plan. Those decisions have already been made.

Judson also addressed the current assessment election, although it is also not part of the strategic plan. He explained that members have expressed a preference for small increases every few years rather than large increases. In January 2020, members approved an increase of $13 a month for improved lots only. That was the first increase in 19 years.

Right now members are voting on a $3 increase for improved lots only. The results will be announced at the Lakepoint complex on Oct. 4.

The governing documents limit increases to one every three years and Judson expects to ask members to approve a small increase every three years. If the current proposal fails, there will probably be another attempt next year. If it passes, the next increase would probably be in 2026 and would include both improved and unimproved lots, he said.

The strategic plan addresses reserves, Judson said, although there is no clear guideline to the size of reserves for an organization like the POA. The goal will probably be $3 million for the POA and an additional $1 million for the water department, which is owned by the POA but operated separately with its own accounting system. Those funds will be collected over time, he said, reminding his audience that when the Trafalgar Road fire happened, the POA had few reserves and had to borrow some of the funds needed to address that situation.

"We're in much better shape financially now," he said, "but we still have a ways to go."

Key projects included in the new plan were listed by department. For Golf Operations, in 2023, proposed is a renovation of the Tanyard Creek Practice Center including the development of a teaching academy; in 2024, a renovation of the Kingsdale Pro Shop; and in 2025, a renovation of the Metfield Pro Shop.

For Golf Maintenance, proposed is a heavy equipment storage facility and expansion of the Metfield maintenance facility in 2024. In 2025, the renovation of the Country Club course, according to a previously approved master plan, is scheduled to begin.

Several projects are listed for the Recreation Department. In 2023, two more tiny cabins for Blowing Springs Park are planned. In 2024, the Tanyard Creek parking lot for the nature trail will be expanded. Also in 2024, the Metfield fitness center will be expanded into the space that is now Membership Services and two tennis courts will be renovated near Riordan Hall.

Also for recreation in 2025, four more pickleball courts will be added at Metfield and the Riordan Hall playground will be renovated.

In 2026, recreation will see two more tennis courts renovated and a new splash pad will be built close to the Metfield pool.

In 2027, Judson hopes to see a centrally located indoor pool complex, probably near the Kingsdale outdoor pool. He expects it will cost over $2 million.

Food and Beverage may see a new POA-managed restaurant in 2024. Judson said Mike Hudgins, who leases the space for Papa Mike's in the Kingsdale Pro Shop building, plans to retire in 2023. The space would be renovated and possibly expanded into the Kingsdale Pro Shop. The final concept for a new restaurant hasn't been decided, but it would be run by the POA like Lakeview and BV Grill at the Country Club.

Judson said many members have asked about a restaurant on the east side. The last restaurant at the Metfield Club House, Sobares, closed in 2012 and the kitchen space was completely renovated to become offices for membership services. The fitness center at Metfield is located in what was once the dining room and the plan is to expand that area. A new restaurant would mean adding to the building, Judson said.

"I very much believe in the crawl, walk, run philosophy when it comes to restaurants," Judson said. He would like to follow the example of the Highlands where a leased restaurant closed in January 2017 to be replaced by a POA-managed bar which offers entrees prepared at Lakepoint. More recently, a pizza oven was added.

In 2026, a "dock bar" may be added at Lakepoint where a successful restaurant, an event center and a wine bar are located.

Bella Vista has seven man-made lakes managed by the POA. In 2023, the spillway at Lake Ann will be repaired and two new ponds dedicated to aquaculture will be ready to serve as fish hatcheries. The POA stocks all seven lakes.

In 2024, the spillway at Loch Lomond will be repaired and the parking at Lake Windsor will be repaved. The parking area at Lake Ann will be paved in 2025 and Lake Norwood Dam parking will be replaced in 2026 along with a repaving project at the RV Storage area.

A new survey was sent to members immediately after the Wednesday meeting to determine how to use the land that was once nine holes of the Berksdale Golf Course. Those nine holes closed in 2017 due to flooding. The remaining nine holes will not be affected.

So far, the only projects approved in that area are a new flat trail that will be about a half mile loop with a central play area, and an extension of the the Razorback Greenway that will be close to Little Sugar Creek. The property is subject to a deed restriction, Judson reminded the audience, so it can only be used for recreation. Some of the land is also in a flood plain, he said.

When the Greenway extension is completed, it will be possible to ride from Riordan Hall to south Fayetteville on a 10-foot-wide concrete path.

The video presentation is available to view online, along with the power point Judson used on Wednesday. For the Powerpoint, on the POA website, bellavistapoa.com, go to the tab Member Resources and then Reports, Budgets and Financials. The video can be found on the POA's Facebook page.