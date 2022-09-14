Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Spencer, a 3-year-old domestic short-haired male cat. Spencer is sweet and is a very nice cat, but he can be a little shy at first. He arrived at the shelter after his owner passed away. Spencer is litterbox trained, has been neutered, is up to date on his vaccinations and will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for his forever home. His adoption fee is $45. For more information on Spencer, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Spencer, a 3-year-old domestic short-haired male cat. Spencer is sweet and is a very nice cat, but he can be a little shy at first. He arrived at the shelter after his owner passed away. Spencer is litterbox trained, has been neutered, is up to date on his vaccinations and will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for his forever home. His adoption fee is $45. For more information on Spencer, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Spencer, a 3-year-old domestic short-haired male cat. Spencer is sweet and is a very nice cat, but he can be a little shy at first. He arrived at the shelter after his owner passed away. Spencer is litterbox trained, has been neutered, is up to date on his vaccinations and will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for his forever home. His adoption fee is $45. For more information on Spencer, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

By Bennett Horne