Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

Ongoing

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

• Republic Services will offer a fall appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of Oct. 3-7. Residents must schedule pickup in advance (by Sept. 29). Residents are asked to email their name, address and appliance type to [email protected] or call 479-876-1255, opt. 7. Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will not be picked up. The Benton County Solid Waste District does collect items containing -- or manufactured to contain -- refrigerant through a Special Waste Dropoff Program for a fee. A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at https://bellavistaar.gov/residents/appliancepickup.php.

• Local artists and crafters are invited to submit an application for a two-day festival on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, as a fundraiser for the museum. Applications are available at the museum and on the museum website (bellavistamuseum.org) or may be requested by calling Festival Coordinator Dustie Meads at 479-381-8546.

• The October Wishing Spring Festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at 8862 McNelly Road/County Road 40 (The Wishing Spring Gallery), is looking for past vendors of the Bella Vista Art & Craft Festival or newcomers to participate in this smaller event. Please email [email protected], or call 479-273-1798, or look up information on the website artisanalliance.net.

Sept. 15

• Bella Vista Bluebird Society requests residents to turn in numbers for their fledges this year. The bluebirds are at or near the end of this year's nesting season. Residents with bluebird boxes in their yard should send the number of bluebird chicks that successfully fledged this year by email to [email protected], or by calling/texting 847-951-1743. A findings report will be sent to The Weekly Vista and be posted on the Bella Vista Bluebird Society's Facebook and website (bvbluebirds.com).

• The Bella Vista Bluebird Society's photo contest runs until Sept. 15. There is still time to enter. Rules and entry form can be found on the Bella Vista Bluebird Society's website, bvbluebirds.com, under About Us / Photo Contest. Former winners and entries also can be found on the website under Photos.

Sept. 16

• The first annual Bison Night at Wishing Spring Gallery will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the gallery located at 8862 West McNelly Rd. Bison Night will commemorate and provide education regarding the gallery's home originating from a bison barn and farm owned and operated by the John Cooper family. Speakers will include Jett Hitt, accomplished composer and musician who formerly ran Yellowstone National Park outfitting expeditions and currently owns and operates a Bison ranch in nearby McDonald County in Missouri. Bella Vista Historical Museum Co-President Xyta Lucas will speak to the historic landmark of Wishing Spring Gallery and will have a multitude of pictures depicting its location which has historic significance. Artists from the Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring Gallery will have mixed media Bison art available for viewing and to purchase. The gallery operates Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is holding a large sale of household and sporting goods on Sept. 16-17 inside the United Lutheran Church located at 100 Cooper Rd. The sale will last from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. each day and will include hundreds of fishing items such as rods, reels, lures and many other items.

Sept. 18

• The Bluebird Society will be holding its first Nature Expo from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lake Avalon Pavilion. The BV Garden Club, BV Fly Tyers and Master Naturalist are groups that will be participating. There will be opportunities to learn about different birds and local area birding trips, to pick up some gardening tips, view some amazing photographs, find out about local flora and fauna and more. Lots of raffle prizes and information about local nature programs will be available.

Sept. 19

• Riordan Hall closes for remodeling Sept. 19 according to the Property Owners Association's newsletter of Sept. 9. It's time to say goodbye to an outdated facility and get ready for a major remodel of Riordan Hall. Some updates will include an expanded fitness center with 24-hour access, renovated auditorium with multipurpose flooring, modern décor and new infrastructure including heating and cooling and electrical systems. The project is expected to last 9-12 months. Members will continue to have access to the Metfield Clubhouse and Branchwood Recreation Center for their exercise and fitness class use.

Sept. 21

The Bella Vista Historical Museum has scheduled a Room Addition Meeting for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The public is invited to this community meeting to be held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum to offer ideas for the use and size of a new room addition to the museum. If attendance at the meeting is not possible, ideas are welcome (by Sept. 21) via email sent to [email protected] or by letter addressed to the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Sept. 22

• Building Relationships One Cup at a Time: Coffee with a Cop hosted by SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) and Village Bible Church will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The community is invited for complimentary coffee, snacks and conversation.

Sept. 24

• The Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host a Dog Days of Summer event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kingsdale pool. The admission fee per dog is $10 with the money supporting the animal shelter. Stop in for hot dogs, swimming dogs and good times. Arvest and Crye-Leike are sponsoring the BBQ.

The rules: All dogs must be current on vaccinations, pool chemicals will be removed from the pool, pet owners are to bring towels for their dog and humans are not allowed to swim.

• The 5th Annual Charity Cruise In and Car Show will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista. Free admission for spectators, no fees to enter a vehicle, no judging, no classes or age restrictions for vehicles, just a great variety of interesting cars, trucks and other vehicles for everyone to enjoy. Lunch from the grill will be available and all proceeds go to charity. For details visit https://humcbv.com/car-show

Sept. 25

• The Bella Vista Community Band will perform the last concert of the season at the United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive (across from Tanyard Creek) at 3 p.m. The band will return for a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Sept. 28

• Bella Vista Fire Department Chief Steve Sims invites Bella Vista residents to a presentation and casual discussion about fire safety inside and outside the home. The event is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Pl. Topics will include maintaining a safe perimeter around the home by clearing leaves, dangerous trees and other debris, as well as how to safely burn yard waste materials. BVFD personnel will also be present to discuss other items, such as proper use of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, holiday fire safety and how to safely prepare a home to be heated during the colder months. For questions or more information call BVFD at 479-855-8249.