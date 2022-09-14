The Weekly Vista
Labor Day creek time

by Andy Shupe | September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Charlie Kaijo/NWA Democrat-Gazette Stephanie Kulesza (left) of Raleigh, N.C., and Mike Martin of Rogers fish Monday at the Blue Hole in Bella Vista.

photo Charlie Kaijo/NWA Democrat-Gazette Swimmers (from left) Mason Bench, 14, Thomas Bare, 13, Jake Hammontree, 13, and Jayce Kimbro, 10, plan how they will jump into a creek Monday at the Blue Hole in Bella Vista.
photo Charlie Kaijo/NWA Democrat-Gazette Amelia Swallow, 8, plays with a dog in a creek Monday at the Blue Hole in Bella Vista.
photo Charlie Kaijo/NWA Democrat-Gazette Lynnlee Swallow (left), 10, plays with Andrew Swallow, 2, in a creek Monday at the Blue Hole in Bella Vista.

