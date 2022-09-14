Foster sells turquoise at rock swap

The Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society held its fall rock swap Saturday and Sunday in Siloam Springs.

The club has several Bella Vista members. One of those Bella Vista members, Jerry Foster, had a booth set up on Saturday where he was selling jewelry.

Foster was a geology teacher for 40 years and has been making jewelry for many years as well. He used to travel to a lot of shows, he said, although not as many these days.

He sells a lot of turquoise jewelry set in copper. He said he started working in copper because he is Cherokee and copper is a traditional metal for the Cherokee. He uses recycled wire or pieces of copper plumbing that can be reused. He also occasionally uses silver.

"I cut and polish the stones and work the copper," he said.

He said he takes stones and cuts them into cabochons, which are shaped polished. They can either be free form or a regular form, such as a circle, he said.

Foster said he finds a lot of stones in southwest Oklahoma. He picks up petrified wood and agates in river beds. He has also found some in Sulphur Springs and in a mining area in Creed, Colo. In Creed he found some amethyst that he had on display. When he travels he likes to plan ahead to see where he can search for stones.

As for what he enjoys about collecting stones, polishing them and making jewelry, he said, "I always needed something in the evenings to wind down a bit, and that's what I chose, because I enjoyed being around the rocks. What little boy wouldn't like picking up a rock and throwing it in the river?"

DeLane Cox, membership and publicity chair for the club, said she brought wire-wrapped jewelry to the swap, and her husband, Wayne, brought rough rocks.

She has been making wire-wrapped jewelry for 26 years and also teaches people how to make it.

"I love the stones," she said. "I love the way they talk to me. My wire wrap is the old-fashioned style. There is a new style that uses a lot of curlicues where you don't see the stone. In my style the stone is featured in the jewelry."

She said she and Wayne have collected most of their rocks on trips and vacations.

"Wayne likes to collect the rocks. He cuts a lot of them and I put it into jewelry," she said.