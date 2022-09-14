First BV streets named after civic leaders

Fifty seven years ago this month, in the September 1965 issue of the monthly publication the Village Vista (the predecessor to The Weekly Vista), an article was published about the naming of the first streets in Bella Vista Village.

Bella Vista originally consisted of a summer resort that surrounded Lake Bella Vista (built and named in 1915), then John Cooper, Sr., decided it was an ideal location for a retirement/recreation village, which he opened in May 1965 under the name of Bella Vista Village. (Note: At that time, Cooper's company was called Cherokee Village Development Company since his first village was Cherokee Village in northeast Arkansas. He later changed the name to Cooper Communities.)

The article stated, "Bella Vista Village's road system will honor some of the area civic leaders by naming the streets after these persons. With 15 miles of the projected 154 mile street system now completed, the new streets have already been named.

"Two drives lying adjacent to one another have been named 'Little Drive' and 'Enfield Drive,' titled in honor of Clayton Little and Bill Enfield, partners of a Bentonville law firm. Other streets have been named after the development company vice-presidents and representatives.

"In Avondale Addition, the major thoroughfare is now Cooper Drive, which gracefully winds and curves through the hill country of that addition. The village consists of several additions that will be connected by streets and drives.

"All of the street construction is being carried out by personnel of the Village staff, and heavy-duty machinery owned by the village is being used in the project. A large proportion of the village's annual payroll of $2 million is paid to personnel of the Engineering and Construction Division engaged in street construction.

"As pointed out by Village founder John A. Cooper, Sr., in an address to those in attendance at the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Night, the job of surveying the village property and determining the best location of streets, so as to preserve the natural beauty of the terrain while providing scenic drives, is a tedious process. Surveying the area and staking out the route of the streets often requires many hours of work not visible until heavy machinery moves in to begin work.

"In a construction process developed by village engineers, the streets and drives are constructed in a winding pattern that helps to eliminate the rectangular, zoned urban developments as seen in most land developments. Such a system also eliminates dangerous intersections, as most intersecting drives rarely make a four-way approach in the Village.

"As streets are constructed, home sites also are surveyed with regard to boundary lines, future location of utility lines, and overall suitability of property for the location of a home ... ."

• • •

Xyta Lucas is co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Highway 71 (1885 Bella Vista Way) in Bella Vista. Hours are 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday and admission is free. For more information, call 479-855-2335 or visit bellavistamuseum.org.