Dirksen, Lewis selected to participate in WAC showcase

FAYETTEVILLE – Walton Arts Center will showcase the creative talents of 74 Northwest Arkansas artists from 16 cities across the region in the second annual Our Art, Our Region, Our Time exhibition, on display in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery Oct. 6 through Nov. 14.

"More than 200 artists submit 401 works of art for consideration, a 55% increase in participation from our last call for art," said Kathy Thompson, local artist and exhibition curator. "It has been a joy reviewing the work and curating the 2022 exhibition. Like in 2021, themes of isolation and self-reflection are still strong among the works but this year the size and scale of the individual art works are much larger. This exhibition will have a big impact on patrons."

The exhibition includes 84 pieces by 74 artists representing not only cities across the region but also diverse communities that are part of northwest Arkansas. A complete list of the artists and their works can be found on the Walton Arts Center website.

The public is invited to a free opening reception 6-8 pm on Oct. 6 at Walton Arts Center. The free exhibition will be open from noon-2 p.m. on weekdays through Nov. 15. The Joy Pratt Markham Gallery also opens one hour prior to performances and during intermission.

Artists selected from Bella Vista for this showcase (and the name of their work) are Paige Dirksen (Willow) and Stephanie Lewis (The Illustrating Man).