Cooper fourth graders learn about 9/11

Every adult of a certain age remembers where they were 21 years ago when the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, occurred. Now Cooper Elementary fourth graders are learning about those events as history.

Fourth graders are reading a historical fiction account remembering 9/11 called Towers Falling. Two Bella Vista police officers came to the school on Friday to answer students' questions about 9/11 and the Bella Vista Police Department.

Officer Chase Henry introduced himself as a patrol officer, adding he patrols on a motorcycle and bicycle. Sgt. Bryan Bunch said he has been with the Bella Vista Police Department 14 years and is ex-military and a former SWAT sniper.

Henry said he was in fifth grade walking to his math class when he found out about the attacks on 9/11. Bunch said he had a farm at the time and he was checking on cows when he learned of the attacks.

Students asked a variety of questions.

In response to one question, Bunch said, "Part of our job is when there's danger, we run toward it, we can't run away from it. Unfortunately, there were a lot of police and firefighters that lost their life."

One student asked how many police cars were at the scene of the twin towers.

Henry explained that in big cities, not all officers have a car. Many patrol on bikes, motorcycles and horses, but most walk a beat. He said most of the officers that day were responding on foot.

A student asked why Sept. 11 is a day of remembrance.

Bunch said, "We honor that day for all the fallen people, from the police to firefighters to civilians."

Henry told students that his mother was working for Walmart at the time and was scheduled to go on a business trip to the World Trade Center and could have been there on that day.

A final question asked was why the terrorists attacked on 9/11.

Bunch said from what he has heard from interviews, the reason is because of the 911 emergency system.

Following the question and answer session, students were allowed to tour a police car, SWAT vehicles and police motorcycles and also watch a K9 demonstration.

Asked what she has learned so far about 9/11, fourth grader Mia Kerr said, "I learned that the planes were hijacked and about all the memorials there are about it. I think it was really a stressful and scary time, probably."

Abel Daubney said, "I learned that it is probably the most scariest event in the 2000s. I learned that there were thousands of people in the buildings."

Ella Hackler said, "I learned that some people just learned what attacks might happen. Some people might want revenge or might not."