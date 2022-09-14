Cards and Games

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Sept. 6: first -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau; second -- Larry and Sharon Johnson; third -- Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey; fourth (tie) -- Dave and Rita Backer/Marvin and Vivian Bray. Honorable mention -- Jim and Janet Callarman. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday night at St. Bernard's church in the Parrish Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Sept. 7: first -- Andy Pilkerton; second -- Linda Ervin.

Thursday-Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Sept. 1: North-South -- Len Fettig and Andy Fritsch; East-West -- Joan Bain and Martha Kolb.

Winners Sept. 6: North-South -- Valerie Watson and Laura Batey; East-West -- Fay Frye and Len Fettig.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Aug. 26: Table 1 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Wayne Doyle . Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Kirk Greenawalt.

Winners Sept. 2: Table 1 -- first, Van Bateman; second, Terry McClure. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Dan Bloomer. High score -- Wayne Doyle

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) will be meeting in individual homes during the year that Riordan Hall is closed for remodeling. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for any information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Sept. 3: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Ray Dore, Warren Hunter, Dean Billingsley, Jerry Yarno and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

Email scores to [email protected]