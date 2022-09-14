BVFD offering fire safety presentation, education

Bella Vista Fire Department Chief Steve Sims invites Bella Vista residents to a presentation and casual discussion about fire safety inside and outside the home.

The event is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place.

"The heavily wooded nature of Bella Vista creates a unique fire threat for the residents here, especially during the fall and winter months," Sims said. "It is important they know what these threats are and how to mitigate them."

Topics discussed will include maintaining a safe perimeter around the home by clearing leaves, dangerous trees and other debris, as well as how to safely burn yard waste materials.

The city strives to each year be recognized as a Firewise community, which means the city takes efforts – such as public outreach and large-scale controlled burns – to mitigate the threat of wildfire in city limits. The cooperation of the residents and proper maintenance of residential properties can help reduce a risk of fire that could be damaging to their homes and others, Sims said.

Bella Vista Fire Department personnel will also be present to discuss other items, such as proper use of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, holiday fire safety and how to safely prepare your home to be heated during the colder months.

For questions or more information call BVFD at 479-855-8249.