BV PC approves variance requests for ‘minor’ training tower issues

The Bella Vista Fire Department's new training tower project continued navigating its way down the path to the start of construction Monday night during the Planning Commission's regular session held at the District Court Building.

The Commission approved a request by the project's applicants -- CEI Engineering Associates and the city of Bella Vista -- for waivers on curb and gutter requirements and pedestrian accommodations as well as variances on landscaping and height requirements.

The Commission approved Monday night's requests, and now CEI can move forward with the process of collecting the floodplain, grading and erosion control permits. The building permits, though, will have to wait until these other issues, deemed "minor" by city staff, are resolved to the Commission's satisfaction.

"Staff is recommending approval so long as (the applicants) achieve the noted waivers and variances prior to a building permit and meet the few remaining comments from planning and engineering," said City Planner Taylor Robertson.

The new fire training facility will consist of a five-story training simulator tower (1,565 square feet), a training support building (5,000 square feet), a parking lot associated with the two structures and the construction of Carlisle Drive.

The property on which the complex will be located was purchased by the city from Cooper Communities, Inc. It is located near the state border just off Bella Vista Way in a commercial future land use area. It was originally split from a parent tract classified as I-1, Light Industrial. A fire facility is categorized in the safety services land use which is allowed by right in the I-1 district.

During its Monday regular session the Commission also approved a pair of zoning variance requests submitted by Bella Vista Property Owners Association Lakes, Parks and Fisheries Superintendent Rick Echols on behalf of the POA for construction of a fishing dock at the Lake Windsor dam, to be accessed by Cannock Lane and Meadow Loop.

"The applicant is requesting two zoning variances in order to construct an 8-foot x 24-foot fishing dock at Lake Windsor dam," said City Planner Megan Workman. "The dock and the associated 4-foot x 24-foot walkway will extend 32 feet into the water, and that exceeds the allowable projection into the water by 14 feet."

Workman said the site is zoned P-1 Conservation with adjacent zoning listed as R-2, Residential, Two-Family to the north; R-1 Residential, Single Family to the east and west; and P-1 Conservation to the south.

The parcel has 11 existing docks, most of which are leased to POA members and the second variance is necessary to add another dock to this parcel.

"The subject site serves as recreational lake access for residents and recreation and recreational clubs are by right uses within the P-1 zone," said Workman. "One dockside improvement is allowed by right in all zoning districts. Presently, the 103-acre tract contains 11 dockside improvements."

She added, "Staff finds the proposal to be in keeping with the goals and intent of the Conservation District."

The Planning Commission's next meeting will be a work session on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 4:30 p.m.