Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This updated photo of the Mercy Way Bridge expansion project shows new concrete piers and pier caps and gives a better idea of the direction in which the bridge will be widened.



Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This updated photo of the Mercy Way Bridge expansion project shows new concrete piers and pier caps and gives a better idea of the direction in which the bridge will be widened.



Print Headline: Bridge gains support

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content