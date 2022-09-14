Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Aug. 29

2:23 p.m. Police received a report at the Boys and Girls Club that a possibly ill cat needed to be trapped.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

8:43 a.m. Police received a report of a loud banging sound at Kingsland Road and Lakeside Drive. Police responded and found the cause was roofing on a nearby street.

11:53 a.m. Police received a report on Lundy Lane of a stolen Rolex. The theft occurred while the homeowner was in the hospital. The home was placed on extra patrol.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

4:09 p.m. Police arrested Charles David Haring, 43, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Dartmoor and Spanker.

Thursday, Sept. 1

6:24 p.m. Police received a report of a dog running loose on Robin Road. Police responded and the homeowner was not at home. They put the dog on the home's deck and left a door hanger.

Friday, Sept. 2

10:38 a.m. Police received a report on Wrongton Drive and Webb Lane of an SUV lying almost on its side. Police responded and noticed that, apparently, someone tried to park on the side of the road and the vehicle slid into the ditch.

7:14 p.m. Police received a report on Harlow Drive that two boys hit someone's home with rocks and caused dents.

Saturday, Sept. 3

10:06 p.m. Police arrested Juan Jose Cigarroa, 23, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Riordan.

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:14 a.m. Police arrested Peyton Reid McDaniel, 25, in connection with DWI-drugs, driving on suspended license for DWI, possession of marijuana and an out of town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.

12:51 a.m. Police arrested Kerri Melissa Rollo, 20, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Jacqueline Nichole Maberry, 20, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.