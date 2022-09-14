Bella Vista church news

Village Bible Church

Village Bible Church announces a second Sunday worship service to allow for attendee growth. The first service begins at 9 a.m. and the second at 10:30 a.m. The church continues to provide Adult Sunday School options and also classes that support the children's and youth ministry. Those classes are: Nursery (0-3 years of age; PreK-1st grade; 2nd-3rd grade; 4th-5th grade; 6th-8th grade; and 9th-12th grade.

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 240 families each month.

Building relationships one cup at a time -- Coffee with a Cop hosted by SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) and Village Bible Church will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The community is invited for complimentary coffee, snacks and conversation.

September brings multiple new bible study opportunities, Life Groups, Discipleship Groups, Discovery Bible Groups and more. There are various meeting times and locations within the community. Contact the church office at 479-876-5764 for more details.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church is hosting its first Pumpkin Patch Arts & Crafts Festival to be held Oct. 14-15. Applications are being accepted for exhibitors until Monday, Sept. 19. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Organizers are looking for a variety of arts, crafts and home-based businesses to participate. Please contact the church office for more information.

Sept. 16-17: Bella Vista Fly Tyers Fall Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 1: Blessing of the Animals, 2 p.m.

Oct. 8: Oktoberfest, 5-6:30 p.m., featuring a German meal, polka music and silent auction.

Oct. 14-15: Pumpkin Patch Arts & Crafts Festival at Bella Vista United Lutheran Church located on the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road. Days and times are Friday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m..

Oct. 14: 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship, 6-8p.m., with free entertainment, specialty coffee and teas, appetizers and meeting our Bella Vista neighbors.

Oct. 31: Indoor Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. The church supports the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Contact the church office by calling 479-855-1325 for more information. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Rd. in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Christianity 101 is a Bible class led by Pastor Hass in the library at 9:45 a.m. This is an opportunity to understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members.

Adult Choir rehearsals are now on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday in the front church parking lot. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome to join in for a fun day of riding somewhere in the state of Arkansas.

"GriefShare" meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open the first four Friday's of September from 10 a.m.-noon where serve those in our community that are in need, both physically and spiritually.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts Senior Exercise classes at 1 p.m. Monday (aerobics), Wednesday (walk aerobics) and Friday (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting in shape.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will celebrate its 25th Anniversary this fall. If anyone has pictures related to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or its activities please contact the church so they can be incorporated into the 25th Anniversary Album.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The men of PCBV will host another blood drive on Monday, Sept. 26, for The Community Blood Source of Missouri. The Bloodmobile will be in the church parking lot from 8-11:30 a.m. Community members should call the church office, 479-855.2390, to make an appointment to donate blood.

Bella Vista Community Church

Adult Bible Fellowship: Sunday, 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship: Wednesday, 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study: Thursday, 9:30-11 a.m. and Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.; Community Life Groups: Various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Bella Vista Baptist Church

We Believe – Let's Talk About God is a new midweek pastor's class on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

This fall Bella Vista Baptist Church will take a faith strengthening and hope restoring journey with Joseph starting Sept. 18.

First United Methodist Church

There is a new book study which presents itself at two different times. The Rev. Ron Hayes leads the study Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. and again on Thursdays at 10 a.m. "The Cup of Our Life: a guide to spiritual growth" written by Joyce Rupp is the book title.

Stay tuned for details of the Annual Bazaar, Oct. 1, where all revenue goes to local charities in the area outside of the church.

St. Theodore's Episcopal Church

St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista will host its annual Blessing of the Pets on Oct. 4. The community is invited to bring their beloved pets. It is free and any donations will benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Highlands Church will host its 5th Annual Cruise-In & Car Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Spectators are welcome to check out the vehicles on display and enjoy the "free" lunch with a $10 donation. Display your special vehicle(s) for free and get a free lunch ticket. Vehicle registration opens at 9 a.m. No judging. Proceeds go to support Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette School District students. The event will take place at Highlands Church parking lot, 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista. Join us for a celebration of all things automotive!

The next blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free t-shirt and zoo tickets. Before giving eat well and drink plenty of liquids.

