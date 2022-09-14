FROM KING FEATURES WEEKLY SERVICE, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

BYLINE: By Freddy Groves

The VA OIG Strikes Again

I have the utmost respect for the VA Office of Inspector General and even more respect now. It appears they'll go after anyone breaking the law, bending the rules, doing wrong ... even one of their own.

In this case it came to their attention that a senior OIG employee was still carrying an OIG-issued firearm and credentials after no longer being eligible to do so. Having been transferred out of one position into another one where carrying the firearm was not authorized, the individual should have turned the firearm in when he switched jobs. Didn't happen. Further, others knew of this and didn't speak up ... for six months.

Enter the OIG investigators.

They unearthed a tangle of job classification language that revealed that nobody was reading the fine print nor filling out the correct forms, even the ones who should have done so. And nobody stepped forward to take the firearm away from the employee, even the ones who knew he wasn't authorized to have it.

Eventually word reached two people in the organization who knew instantly that the employee was not authorized to carry an OIG-issued firearm and credentials, and acted pronto to retrieve both the firearm and the credentials.

The end result is a thing of beauty. The employee in question retired. Two senior executives are no longer employed by the OIG, having resigned during the investigation. Another employee received a letter of reprimand. And the two employees who were in charge of the firearms program are no longer in charge of the firearms program.

If you suspect something is wrong in either the VA programs or operation, contact the VA OIG hotline at 800-488-8244. You also can go online to www.va.gov/oig/hotline. If you need to submit a complaint about violations, abuse, fraud, mismanagement or other problems, that's where you do it. They don't take regular email submissions. To see the OIG's reports, go to www.va.gov/oig.

BYLINE: By Lucie Winborne

* A town in Washington has a treetop bridge over a busy road that's just big enough for squirrels, called the Nutty Narrows Bridge.

* Russian author Vladimir Nabokov came up with the idea for smiley emoticons in 1969.

* Now here's a great way to "go green": Residents of Surabaya, Indonesia, can pay their bus fare with plastic waste, which will earn them two hours of travel time. The dual aim is to reduce waste as well as the number of cars on the road by encouraging the use of public transportation.

* A U.S. constitutional amendment was proposed in 1893 suggesting that the country be renamed The United States of Earth.

* If you've ever questioned the idea that smartphone addiction is real, consider the case of computer programmer Maneesh Sethi, who hired a woman (at $8 an hour) to slap him in the face every time he tried checking Facebook during working hours!

* The average MLB baseball lasts for just 5-7 pitches. In the beginning of a game, at least 90 balls are required on hand, with about 60-70 used per the average game.

* When Apple purchased rural land for a new data center in Maiden, North Carolina, an older couple refused to sell the one-acre plot they'd originally purchased for $6,000 more than three decades earlier. After all offers were rejected, Apple finally asked them to name a price. Success at last! For just a cool $1.7 million.

* The Spice Girls' nicknames were created by Top of the Pops magazine in a 1996 article.

* Monopoly, originally called The Landlord's Game, was invented by Lizzie Magie to share her views on the dangers of capitalism.

Thought for the Day: "Knowing trees, I understand the meaning of patience. Knowing grass, I can appreciate persistence." -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

BYLINE: By Steve Becker

WITH A LITTLE BIT OF LUCK

All important championships, whether local, regional, national or international, are played in a duplicate format in order to reduce the element of luck that might otherwise determine their outcome. Nevertheless, the luck factor cannot be entirely eliminated.

For instance, the succession of opponents you meet might or might not play well against you, which certainly will have an impact on how you fare. Also, you (or your opponents) might get to excellent contracts that go down because of horrendous distribution or get to poor contracts that make because of very favorable distribution.

Consider this deal played in the Blue Ribbon Pairs many years ago by Dorothy Hayden and B. Jay Becker, former editor of this column. They reached three notrump on the bidding shown. Hayden's three-notrump bid with the singleton king of clubs was certainly imaginative and was amply rewarded when she made the contract after West led a low club.

She won East's queen with the king and ran six diamonds, subjecting West to severe pressure. He followed twice and was able to discard a heart and a spade comfortably, but then, in order to protect the king of spades, he was forced to discard two clubs.

Hayden next led a heart. West took the ace and cashed three clubs, but that was the end of the line as he was forced to lead from the K-8 of spades at the end.

You could call the hand a brilliant success -- if you were so minded -- but, all the same, there was a lot of luck attached to it. At another table, against similar bidding, West made the inspired lead of the ace of clubs against three notrump, and East-West collected the first seven tricks to put the contract down three!

Fortunately for Hayden and Becker, they were sitting at the right table.

