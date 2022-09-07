Work to begin on tunnel beneath Riordan Road

Construction on a tunnel beneath Riordan Road, as part of the Little Sugar Trail System, is set to begin today.

The project is located west of the first curve off U.S. 71, past the Premier Dermatology office. The tunnel will replace the existing at-grade crossing to create safer passage for trail users. Contractors will also add a trailhead for the planned Berksdale West family loop trail and playground, which was approved in January by the Bella Vista Planning Commission.

Drivers should expect traffic control devices and/or flaggers in place and one-lane traffic starting along the eastbound lane and for the duration of the project. The closures are slated to take no longer than 30 days for each lane, for a total of 60 days.

Updates will be provided as construction progresses. Follow the city on social media and visit the city's website, bellavistaar.gov. Residents can also sign up to receive text alerts for information such as road closures by texting the word BELLAVISTA (one word) to 888-924-1255.

Weather and other unforeseen circumstances could affect this project. The city appreciates motorists' patience through this process.