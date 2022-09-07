The Weekly Vista obituaries for Sept. 7, 2022

Muriel Jean Anderson

Muriel Jean Anderson Cross died Aug. 10, 2022.

She was born Jan. 8, 1927, in Auburn, Calif., to Frank N. Anderson and Maude Duncan Anderson. She married Emil M. Cross, Jr. in Independence, Mo., in February 1951. In 1952, she joined the Kansas City Public Schools first as a teacher and later as an administrator. She retired in 1984 and moved to Bella Vista. She was a former member of the POA Board of Bella Vista and for 12 years she was organist and choir director at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. She was a member of the choir at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Emil M. Cross and brother, Staff Sgt. Claude Anderson, WWII, KIA.

She leaves her daughter, Claudia Jean Morgenstern of Washington, D.C.; a son, Lon Cross, Sr. of Washington, D.C.; three grandchildren; one brother, Charles Anderson (Donna) of San Francisco, Calif.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista with the Rev. Judi McMillan officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Mound Grove Cemetery, 1818 N. River Blvd., Independence, Mo.

Reverend Bill Keller

Reverend Bill Keller passed away Aug. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born June 14, 1922.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian; four daughters; 13 grandchildren; and his sister. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son.

A memorial service will be held at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Carol Jane Kritz

Carol Jane (Jensen) Kritz, 79, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Lone Rock, Wis., to Ervin and Cleone (Wasley) Jensen. She graduated from Lone Rock High School. She married Fred T. Kritz, Aug. 8, 1959, in Spring Green, Wis. She was a homemaker, cook, and baker who looked forward to hosting family celebrations and gatherings with many neighborhood friends. She especially liked cheating cold winters by taking memorable annual trips to Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Fred of Bella Vista, Ark.; brother, Richard (Marilyn) Jensen of Lone Rock, Wis.; children, Greg (Tammy) Kritz of Bella Vista, Perry Kritz of McFarland, Wis., DannyKritz (Kelly) of Arlington, Wis., Robbie Kritz of Asheville, N.C., Stacie (Rob) Peterson of McFarland, Rodney (Kelly) Kritz of Janesville, Wis.; and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Thelma and Karen Jensen, Freda Rogers, Phyllis Wadsworth, Fern Poe; brother, Billy Jensen; and granddaughter, Jamie Kritz.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Bella Vista Funeral Home, 2258 Forest Hills Boulevard, Bella Vista, Ark.

Jerry Slatton

Jerry Slatton, 83, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Aug. 22, 2022, at his home.

He was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., to Jefferson and Kathleen (Helson) Slatton. He attended Wellston High School in St. Louis and was a multi-sport athlete. He served in the U.S. Navy as an Airman and was stationed in Morocco and played basketball with his unit all over Europe. He worked for more than 37 years at General Motors Parts Department in Hazelwood, Mo. He married Patricia (Miner) on Jan. 27, 1963. He was an avid golfer and fan of many sports including St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, and Mizzou Tigers. He was a member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Pitts; and twin brother, Joe Slatton, who passed away earlier this year.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; his son, Jeffrey (Libby) of Hot Springs, Ark.; and three grandchildren.

At his request, there will be no service.

