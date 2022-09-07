Snow: Governor’s bonuses ‘failed to include’ key personnel

Bella Vista Councilman Jerry Snow took a few minutes at the close of the City Council's work session on Monday, Aug. 22, to open a discussion about the need to add the city's public safety dispatchers to the police officers receiving a $5,000 stipend from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

On March 8 Hutchinson signed a bill granting a one-time stipends of up to $5,000 to police and probation and parole officers. He signed a second bill that increases the salary for Arkansas state troopers and other certified law enforcement officers of the Department of Public Safety.

"They failed to include any support personnel such as our dispatcher staff," said Snow. "I started in law enforcement as a dispatcher and a dispatcher plays a very important part in a police department. The patrol officers out on the street can't function without those dispatchers, plus that is their safety net because those dispatchers help to keep them safe. So I think as a city we owe it to our support personnel to provide them with some sort of a stipend to go along with what the officers are receiving."

Snow said he visited with Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves and "looked to him for a suggestion as to an amount" but didn't receive one.

"He did ask me for a number," said Graves, "and it's very difficult to do that because whatever number I come up with is going to be either too high or too low to pay them according to some folks out here and that's why I think that's the job of the council to come up with a number."

Bella Vista Human Resources Director Glenda Kelderman reminded the Council, "Back in 2021, you all probably remember that there were some special bonuses paid out after there had been some issued by the state to the fire departments exclusively in 2020, and then in 2021 you voted to have the police officers receive $1,000 each and then $500 went to the dispatch and other employees. That was in April of 2021."

"Let's be clear about this," Mayor Peter Christie said, "this is a special stipend coming from the state for all police officers in the state. So there are no dispatchers getting it anywhere."

To which Snow replied, "And my information is there was some discussion that there was something to be included for them at a later date but, as I understand it now, there is nothing in the works to include them."

Councilman James Wozniak, himself a former member of the BVPD, agreed that dispatchers play an important role in law enforcement, especially where contact with the public is concerned.

"If you stop and think about it, the dispatcher is the first one any of you people come in contact with," he said. "If you have a bad experience with a dispatcher, that goes all the way down the line and you hate everybody you see in a uniform from that point after that. If you have a good experience with a dispatcher you will be happy with what's going on. They're the ones who are going to get you going in the right direction and their attitude is everything. If they make you mad everything will be terrible. If they do their job right, everything will go a lot smoother."

While everyone seemed to be in agreement that the dispatchers -- who work for both the police and fire departments -- play an integral part in helping to keep those public safety personnel safe while working as the first contact with the public, the discussion raised the point that other city employees have to sometimes work in hazardous conditions.

"I'm in perfect agreement with you (regarding the dispatchers), but then what if the others then say, 'Well, what about us?'" said Christie. "So what about the building inspector that gets out of his truck. There have been -- not many but there have been some -- ugly incidents at a building site and we've got street crews that are out there fixing roads and putting down fresh culverts in 105-degree weather ... everybody in this city works extremely hard to make sure that we can give the very best, or as much as we can possibly afford, for our residents, and they all give more than 100%."

Councilman John Flynn said while he appreciated Snow's line of thinking in bringing this topic up for discussion, looking at the whole picture might be the best idea.

"I agree that our dispatchers are important," he said. "But when I thought about it, the governor decided to do this special stipend for the police officers, and we've had a lot of things happen this year. The special bonuses you were referring to in 2021 I don't think really were inflation related so much as covid related. And there's a lot happening ... we're working on the budget, there's been a lot of inflation this year, we've had challenges in some areas with turnover, people getting offered more money by other people, among other things, so I think at this point, rather than just picking out the dispatchers, we need to look at everything and figure out where we're at with our HR director in light of inflation and in light of everything -- look at everybody rather than picking out this one thing. I get that the governor picked out police officers and left dispatchers out. There's a lot of people working for the city in a lot of areas. I think we need to look at the whole picture."

Christie noted that the city is taking steps to examine every position in the city to see if it is up to par salary-wise compared to other cities, and asked Kelderman to explain the new study.

"We just signed an agreement with the Johansen Group and they're going to be doing a full-blown salary study," she said. "I know we did a modified one a little over a year ago and this one's going to assess each and every position within the city. It's going to compare us to at least 10 different cities in this area as well as Arkansas in general. It will actually go in and assess each and every job."

Wozniak said, "That's got nothing to do with what Jerry's talking about, though. We've done those (studies) before, a number of times before. Your salary study is going to (address) getting you up with the other 10 cities. What Jerry's talking about is what your police and fire got over and above (their salaries)."

The discussion never reached a decision point, although any member of the Council could decide to take the next step and draft an ordinance.

"I don't know how you come up with an amount," said Christie.

Snow said, "I'll toss out an amount of $500 just as a starting amount."

To which Wozniak responded, "That's just sort of a slap on the wrist."

Snow said while the governor's decision was beneficial to police officers, it should have included other members of the police force, an omission he wants to correct.

"For whatever reason -- neglect, or oversight, or whatever -- they left out a very important group," he said. "And that's my proposal, that's my opinion, that they left out a very important group. That does not mean that any other group in the city is not important."