September brings fresh fall programs to the Bella Vista Library





Fall is for fresh ideas, making friends and finding a good story. The staff of the Bella Vista Public Library is preparing for a variety of programs for children of all ages this fall.

Part of the new educational ideas are based on unique holidays and events on the calendar, said Children's Library Assistant Ashdon Wilson.

"I like to research weird national holidays," Ashdon said. "So that's how I found Cat Month and Mushroom Month. I think it's fun to find unique holidays. It's educational and different, especially for the older kids."

This fall, the children's department plans to celebrate everything from pumpkins to pizza, Latinx history and Native American heritage.

The staff plans to incorporate community members and fresh ideas into existing library programs, said Children and Youth Services Manager Alex Newman.

"We look forward to trying new things and hearing feedback from our amazing families," she said.

The Big Kid Storytime – best for ages 6-8 – will take place at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Preschool Storytime – best for infants through age 5 – will take place at 10 a.m. every Friday.

Plans also include Treat Street on Saturday, Oct. 29, and a new Library Express event this winter.

Activities and events

Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter and philanthropist Idina Menzel and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, are serving as honorary chairs of the American Library Association's Library Card Sign-Up Month.

As honorary chairs, Cara and Idina encourage everyone to find their voice at the library.

"It's a little card that goes a loud way. Let your imagination sing at the library," Idina said.

During Library Card Sign-Up Month, which kicked off Sept. 1, everyone is invited to explore all the library has to offer, such as new children's books, access to technology and educational programming.

"We welcome anyone interested in obtaining a library card to sign up," said Bella Vista Public Library Director Suzanne Adams. "The library is a great place to find resources, learn and grow."

To sign up, visit the library or go online to bvpl.org.

• We're Hooked! Knitting and Crochet Club

Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room

The Knitting and Crochet Club will meet on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. to work on personal projects. Anyone who wishes to learn more about knitting or crochet is welcome to attend.

• Tech Time

Thursday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room

Need some tech service? Make an appointment for Sept. 15 to gain some one-on-one instruction about your library account, Libby, Hoopla and more.

• New card design coming

The Bella Vista community is certainly interested in helping design a new library card. Library staff received an overwhelming response for the recent Library Card Design Contest.

Colorful and hand-crafted designs featured biking, reading and more.

"Our submissions feature some incredible talent," said Children and Youth Services Manager Alex Newman. "Our community far exceeded our expectations!"

Staff will make a final decision in coming weeks.

• The Book Was Better Book Club

Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room & Zoom

This new book club will entertain the age-old question: Was the book or movie better? Each month, we will discuss a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series.

We will meet on Sept. 8 to discuss the book, Ready Player One, by Ernest Cline, and the movie by the same name.

• Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

Monday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room & Zoom

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in! We read contemporary romance with hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice! Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome. The September selection is Sapphire Sunset by Christopher Rice (writing as C. Travis Rice). The group will be joined by Christopher Rice, via Zoom, to discuss the book.

• BVPL True Crime Club

Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room

Our starter topic is Elizabeth Holmes, who founded the now-defunct health tech company, Theranos, in 2003. They claimed to have revolutionized blood tests by using small volumes of blood. In January 2022, Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Encore Bookstore

The Encore Bookstore, operated by the Friends of the Bella Vista Public Library, is a used bookstore with great prices! All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Public Library. Volunteers are in need of plastic grocery bags, puzzles and all-occasion greeting cards. To donate those items, visit the bookstore during regular hours.

Library Hours

Visit the website at bvpl.org to learn more about the services it offers and an updated calendar of events. The library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is located at 11 Dickens Place in Bella Vista..



