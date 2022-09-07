The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

by Staff Report | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Aug. 31, 2022

Scramble

A/B-FLIGHT

First -- Joe D'Anna, Jim Smith, John Schmitt and Don Schmelzer (29)

Second -- Tim Hartney, Randy Dietz, Dean Sobel and Dave Prudhomme (30)

Third -- Lee Young, Bob Davis, Alan Haugh and Barry Owen (31)

C/D-FLIGHT

First -- Mitch Whittington, Larry Schoenhard, Jim Sours and Steve Hacker (33)

Second -- Jerry Young, Hillary Krueger, Jack Doyle and Michael Lehner (35)

Third (tie) -- Chet Campbell, Merrill Johnson, Rod Alford and Blind Draw / Joe Jayroe, Al Hvidsten, Dale Schofield and Ben Solliday (37)

Print Headline: Scoreboard

