Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, Aug. 31, 2022
Scramble
A/B-FLIGHT
First -- Joe D'Anna, Jim Smith, John Schmitt and Don Schmelzer (29)
Second -- Tim Hartney, Randy Dietz, Dean Sobel and Dave Prudhomme (30)
Third -- Lee Young, Bob Davis, Alan Haugh and Barry Owen (31)
C/D-FLIGHT
First -- Mitch Whittington, Larry Schoenhard, Jim Sours and Steve Hacker (33)
Second -- Jerry Young, Hillary Krueger, Jack Doyle and Michael Lehner (35)
Third (tie) -- Chet Campbell, Merrill Johnson, Rod Alford and Blind Draw / Joe Jayroe, Al Hvidsten, Dale Schofield and Ben Solliday (37)