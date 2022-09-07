RELIGION: See God’s greatness in new way.

What makes a person great? Some would answer power. Others would say wealth. In the ancient world the most highly honored person was usually the king. The king had the strongest army, controlled vast riches and presided over a splendid court. People often saw the king as a god or, at least, as God's representative on earth. God was also a king -- a king of kings -- surrounded by even greater glory and might above all.

Jesus once called his disciples' attention to the way kings held power and were considered great (Mark 10:42-45). It was not how he saw greatness. Instead, he claimed that the person who cared for others is the great person. Lowliness and love are greatness. This was also something which Jesus applied to himself. He explained that he himself came not to be served but to serve. That should have been obvious by looking at his life. Jesus struggled to get the point across to his disciples. It was hard going, and it still is, because it is people's interests to prefer the old model.

Not so long-ago people claimed the right to rule over others because of their wealth and their status. But something has changed. Today we respect and honor people not because of their birth or wealth or even their power, but because they are decent, caring human beings. It seems that until recently, we looked for politicians who will put the good of the community ahead of their own ambitions.

In our personal lives the respect which we want from those around us is not fear and submission but love and acceptance. We want to be valued for who we are.

It was hard going, and it still is, because it is people's interests to prefer the old model. Jesus pointed to the greatness of a poor widow. He washed his disciples' feet.

When we see God's greatness in a new way, it does not mean that we must deny God's power. It certainly does not mean we stop worshipping God. But worship takes on a new meaning because it has a new starting point. Instead of starting with the image of a royal court in its full splendor, we may do well to start with those moments when we have felt a deep sense of awe towards someone, a deep sense of respect and love. Those moments will generate their own images and patterns of behavior.

Peace,

Skip

• • •

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.