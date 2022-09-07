Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Ruth, a 12-year-old domestic short hair cat. Ruth is litter box trained, has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. She will be microchipped before leaving for her forever home and her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Ruth, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Ruth, a 12-year-old domestic short hair cat. Ruth is litter box trained, has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. She will be microchipped before leaving for her forever home and her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Ruth, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Ruth, a 12-year-old domestic short hair cat. Ruth is litter box trained, has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. She will be microchipped before leaving for her forever home and her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Ruth, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne