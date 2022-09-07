Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

Ongoing

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

• Local artists and crafters are invited to submit an application for a two-day festival on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, as a fundraiser for the museum. Applications are available at the museum and on the museum website (bellavistamuseum.org) or may be requested by calling Festival Coordinator Dustie Meads at 479-381-8546.

• October Wishing Spring Festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at 8862 McNelly Road/County Road 40 (The Wishing Spring Gallery), is looking for past vendors of the Bella Vista Art & Craft Festival or newcomers to participate in this smaller event. Please email [email protected], or call 479-273-1798, or look up information on the website artisanalliance.net.

Sept. 10

• Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club located at 98 Clubhouse Dr. There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited. This will be an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities offered to homeowners and renters. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected] She will contact those interested in attending with details.

• The Shiloh Museum in Springdale is happy to announce the return of the Annual Ozark Quilt Fair. This in-person event, the 44th edition, will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on the museum's grounds. Registration to exhibit quilts in the fair is now open.

Sept. 15

• Bella Vista Bluebird Society requests residents to turn in numbers for their fledges this year. The bluebirds are at or near the end of this year's nesting season. Residents with bluebird boxes in their yard should send the number of bluebird chicks that successfully fledged this year by email to [email protected], or by calling/texting 847-951-1743. A findings report will be sent to The Weekly Vista and be posted on the Bella Vista Bluebird Society's Facebook and website (bvbluebirds.com).

• The Bella Vista Bluebird Society's photo contest runs until Sept. 15. There is still time to enter. Rules and entry form can be found on the Bella Vista Bluebird Society's website, bvbluebirds.com, under About Us / Photo Contest. Former winners and entries also can be found on the website under Photos.

Sept. 16

• The first annual Bison Night at Wishing Spring Gallery will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the gallery located at 8862 West McNelly Rd. Bison Night will commemorate and provide education regarding the gallery's home originating from a bison barn and farm owned and operated by the John Cooper family. Speakers will include Jett Hitt, accomplished composer and musician who formerly ran Yellowstone National Park outfitting expeditions and currently owns and operates a Bison ranch in nearby McDonald County, Mo. Bella Vista Historical Museum co-president Xyta Lucas will speak to the historic landmark of Wishing Spring Gallery and will have a multitude of pictures depicting its location which has historic significance. Artists from the Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring Gallery will have mixed media Bison art available for viewing and purchase. The gallery operates Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sept. 22

• Building Relationships One Cup at a Time: Coffee with a Cop hosted by SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) and Village Bible Church will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The community is invited for complimentary coffee, snacks and conversation.

Sept. 24

• The Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host a Dog Days of Summer event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kingsdale pool. The admission fee per dog is $10 with the money supporting the animal shelter. Stop in for hot dogs, swimming dogs and good times. Arvest and Crye-Leike are sponsoring the BBQ.

The rules: All dogs must be current on vaccinations, pool chemicals will be removed from the pool, pet owners are to bring towels for their dog and humans are not allowed to swim.

Sept. 25

• The Bella Vista Community Band will play at the United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive (across from Tanyard Creek) at 7 p.m.