LETTER: Perhaps it is time to clean up Bella Vista

Beautiful Bella Vista, the home of the blue garbage can, vehicles parked on the street and on the lawn, where new construction removes all of the trees on the lot, where recreational vehicles and trailers are stored beside the house or in the back yard, and where garbage trucks spew loose garbage as they empty garbage cans and driving down the street. We have city codes that would appear to alleviate these issues, but they do not appear to be enforced unless someone is persistent in complaining to the city. What is the purpose of having city codes if they are not going to be enforced?

We currently have tax dollars being spent to attract more people and businesses to Bella Vista, while at the same time we have the livability of Bella Vista being diminished by the above. Perhaps it is time to clean up Bella Vista by enforcing our codes, and making our city more livable and attractive!

Jack and Margie Wingate

Bella Vista