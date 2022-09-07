Fly Tyers hosting sports equipment sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is holding a large sale of household and sporting goods on Sept. 16-17 inside the United Lutheran Church located at 100 Cooper Rd.

The sale will last from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. each day and will included hundreds of fishing items such as rods, reels, lures and many other items.

Club President Donnie Roberts said proceeds from the sale will go to support the variety of projects in which the club participates.

"Our club's main focuses are fellowship with other fishers, giving back to our community, conservation of our lakes and the wildlife around them, learning new techniques and having fun while doing everything," said Roberts, who has been a club member since 2019. "Since I joined the club, we have helped with several projects with the Bella Vista Property Owners Association on and around our beautiful lakes. We have donated money for new docks, fish cleaning stations, fish for stocking the lakes and fish habitat. We have donated 100's of volunteer hours helping elementary school children learn to fish, reworking some of the fish cleaning stations, assembling fish habitat and putting them in the lakes."

Losing the club's main income stream has placed a higher importance on events like this sale for bringing in revenue to help fund those projects.

"When I joined the club our primary fundraiser was picking up cardboard for BV Recycling Center," he said. "When that income stream dried up we started having to find new ways to raise money. We have always had sporting sales so we focused on making them better and with more stuff. We are always taking donations for the next sale. It's a good way for our existing fishers to clean out what they are no longer using and make room for new stuff they have been wanting to buy."

Roberts said everyone is welcome to come to not only the sale, but also an upcoming meeting of the Fly Tyers Club. Meetings are held each Thursday with a social hour from 9-10 a.m. and the meeting to follow from 10-11 a.m. Coffee is served.

Visit the club's website at bvft.org for further details.