Expansion plans at museum to begin with community meeting

The public is invited to a community meeting at the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, to gather ideas for the use and size of a room addition to the museum. The meeting will be conducted by Dale Phillips and Xyta Lucas, co-presidents of the Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates the museum.

If attendance at the meeting is not possible, ideas are welcome by Sept. 21 via email ([email protected]) or by letter addressed to the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

The mission of the Historical Society is to "discover, collect, preserve or restore materials and artifacts concerned with the community's heritage." With an increased interest in the museum and more donations of items related to Bella Vista history, expansion is once again necessary. The last room addition was 2015.

Once plans are finalized and cost estimates obtained, a community-wide fundraising drive will begin in hopes of having the additional room completed within the next two-three years. Any funds received in the interim will be applied to architectural services or saved for future construction costs.