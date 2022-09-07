Erwin details life of Jesse James

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table drew a crowd of 45 individuals to its Sept. 1 meeting which began with a showing of the "Jesse James" movie at 4:30 p.m. The movie was filmed in the Pineville, Mo., area in 1938 and released in 1939. It was one of the most popular of the many movies that were released that year, movies that included "Gone with the Wind" and "The Wizard of Oz."

Following the movie showing, Jim Erwin spoke to the group gathered at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Erwin, a resident of the St. Louis area, holds a master's degree in history from the University of Missouri and is the author of numerous books about the Civil War.

He spoke to the group about the life of Jesse James before, during and after the Civil War based on his research of the man, noting that it's hard to pin down the truth about Jesse James because biographers differ so much in their versions of his life. He stated that the 1938 movie obviously provided good entertainment but was not at all an accurate accounting of Jesse James' life and death.