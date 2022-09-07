Dwayne Fondly Remembered

Dwayne loved lending a helping paw.

From listening to children's stories to offering a soft place to land, the Bella Vista Public Library's first library dog helped hundreds and hundreds of patrons.

He snuggled with children and brought a real calmness to fearful or jittery children, said owners Faye and Tom Pyatt.

"Several parents brought kids who were afraid of dogs," Faye said. "He was very calming. I would say, 'Dwayne wants to hear a good story.'"

Dwayne listened while children read to him. Some read well, some stumbled a bit. But Dwayne's unassuming presence made them feel comfortable to read the best they could.

"Dwayne took the pressure off," Tom said.

From school visits to library visits, Dwayne lead a full life for many years. Sadly, Dwayne passed away in August.

During these last few weeks, the Pyatts have been busy sending thank you notes for flower bouquets, answering texts and responding to hundreds of Facebook posts, all from those who mourn and remember the difference Dwayne made.

The canine was "hired" on Aug. 1, 2011, and made more than 353 visits to the library, helping children read, letting patrons pet him and entertaining those who saw him.

"Dwayne was at the Library one Friday every month for me to read to children, and for Dwayne to be there to interact with them, many times more than 30 children," Faye said.

His volunteerism in the community also spanned to visits at Brookfield Assisting Living, Highlands Rehab, Village House and XNA Airport.

Dwayne retired from library work in March of this year, capping an 11-year service record. He earned four service medals, lacking just 10 visits before earning a gold medal.

The Pyatts said his personality just seemed a natural fit for service work. His star quality seemed apparent when they first set eyes on the 9-week-old puppy.

"We fell in love with that little bundle," Faye said.

Bella Vistans Curt and Ardell Stoops raised Dwayne to be a service dog through Canine Companions for Independence. He underwent 16 months of intense training but didn't like the final training. Being isolated within a kennel for long periods of time was tough.

Instead, his calling was to serve as a therapy dog ... and to make hundreds of people happy. The Pyatts are grateful of their time with him.

"It was rewarding to work with a dog doing so much good," Faye said. "Dwayne was a dog that needed to be shared."