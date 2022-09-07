District officials say security measures taken seriously, but armed presence at every Bentonville school not possible

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville schools have implemented most safety policies and procedures recommended by state leaders, though hiring woes currently prevent having an armed presence at every school, according to officials.

Many parents have had questions about security measures taken at the school since the May 24 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said Steve Vera, the School District's director of security and safety.

"We didn't start thinking about security with Uvalde," Superintendent Debbie Jones said. "Improving the safety of our students and staff has been a priority and financial investment for years."

At a public forum Tuesday evening, Jones, Vera and police chiefs Ray Shastid of Bentonville, Cody Harper of Centerton and James Graves of Bella Vista spoke about safety and security in the district and answered questions from parents.

Each of the police departments sends officers on patrol to schools in the Bentonville district. Also, the Bentonville Police Department will be able to send two additional officers to district schools while on patrol during the 2023-24 school year, Vera said.

The district has armed school resource officers at all its junior highs, school resource officers and armed security guards at its high schools and patrol officers from local police departments assigned to elementary and middle schools, according to Vera.

Local police are not able to lend enough officers to have a constant armed presence at every elementary and middle school, the leaders said at the forum.

The departments are already having difficulties finding qualified candidates to hire, according to Jones.

"Every agency is in a place where they are really looking for officers," Jones said. "If we had the opportunity to hire qualified people to put there, then we'd do that. And it's not a financial issue."

Most of the recommendations from the Arkansas School Safety Commission are already in place in Bentonville, according to Vera.

The recommended safety measures include:

• All interior doors and classrooms are mandated to remain closed and locked.

• The district encourages students and parents to report suspicious activity through its See Something, Say Something campaign.

• An anonymous tip line is monitored at all hours.

• Regular safety checks are performed by law enforcement officers.

• Schools have behavioral assessment teams to identify and help an at-risk student.

• Staff members receive mental health awareness training.

According to Vera, the district also has emergency response and evacuation plans for each school; uses new school bus technology to help parents keep track of their kids; requires students and faculty to wear identification badges; requires at least four annual lockdown drills; uses emergency alarms to alert students and staff and push notifications for teachers; maintains single entry points at schools with monitored audio-video systems for regulating visitors; requires government-issued photo identification for visitor check-ins; and uses a software system to monitor student emails for self-harm and disturbing words.

Officers working at district schools also know the location of each school's master key in case of emergency, Vera said.

The School Safety Commission approved a set of security recommendations for schools earlier this month. The commission, created in March 2018, was reinstated by Gov. Asa Hutchinson this summer in the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde.

Some schools have implemented portions of the original recommendations, but schools are not mandated to follow the recommendations.

Vera said the commission visited Bentonville and toured and consulted the district when crafting its original 30 recommendations in 2018.

Many of the recommendations from the commission had been implemented in Bentonville beforehand, according to Vera.