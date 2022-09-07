Construction start getting closer for BVFD’s training facility

The Bella Vista Fire Department's new training tower project could be down to the final hurdle it needs to cross before construction can begin just south of the Arkansas/Missouri border.

During its work session held Thursday, Sept. 1, at the District Court Building, the city's Planning Commission discussed the fire training facility complex to be located at 7 Carlisle Drive. The complex, approved as part of the 2020 public safety bond issue, is being reviewed as a Large-Scale Development before any building permits can be issued.

The applicants -- CEI Engineering Associates and the city of Bella Vista -- are requesting the new fire training facility, which will consist of a five-story training simulator tower (1,565 square feet), a training support building (5,000 square feet), a parking lot associated with the two structures and the construction of Carlisle Drive.

The property on which the complex will be located was purchased by the city from Cooper Communities, Inc. It is located near the state border just off Bella Vista Way in a commercial future land use area. It was originally split from a parent tract classified at I-1, Light Industrial. A fire facility is categorized in the safety services land use which is allowed by right in the I-1 district.

Carlisle Drive, which will provide access to the property from Bella Vista Way, is currently shown as a residential, dead-end road directly off of the major arterial roadway. It will need to be brought up to city street standards for this non-residential development.

Discussion during the session among the commissioners centered around what the facility will look like, whether or not it was close to Bella Vista Way and the amount of flames and smoke that will be produced by the facility.

Officials from CEI Engineering Associates were on hand to answer those questions and provide diagrams and artist renderings of the project.

"We're very cognizant of the fact if you say 'fire tower' everybody thinks there will be flames shooting out all over the place and smoke and everything else," said Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie. "The combustion is actually gas. It's not wood. And it's very, very low level. The tower is five stories high but the gas only works on the first two levels. But you have (the tower) high enough because you have to practice rappelling down and dragging hoses up, those kind of things."

The project, which doesn't have to go to the City Council for approval, could be approved by the Planning Commission as early as its next regular session scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12, at 4:30 p.m.

The Planning Commission also discussed a request submitted by Bella Vista Property Owners Association Lakes, Parks and Fisheries Superintendent Rick Echols on behalf of the POA for construction of a dock on Lake Windsor.

The zoning variance request was made by the POA so it could build a new fishing dock at Lake Windsor Dam, to be accessed by Cannock Lane and Meadow Loop.

The proposed 8-foot by 24-foot fishing dock will have a 4-foot by 24-foot walkway extending 32 feet into the water, which will exceed the allowable project by 14 feet since 18 feet is allowed by code.

The parcel has 11 existing docks, most of which are leased to POA members and a variance is also necessary to add another dock to this parcel.

This item will also be voted on during the Planning Commission's Sept. 12 regular session.