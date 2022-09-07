Carroll brings years of experience to library role

Sally Carroll, a longtime contributor to The Weekly Vista, is now public relations and event services coordinator at the Bella Vista Public Library. She brings experience from several different jobs to her new role.

Her new job involves writing, organizing and publishing the newsletter and email newsletters, overseeing the library's social media accounts, updating the website, overseeing promotional screens in the library and performing public relations duties. She also coordinates reservations for the conference room and community room.

Carroll has a long history as a writer and also has her share of marketing experience.

In total, Carroll wrote for The Weekly Vista for 13 years, starting with eight years from 1993-2000. She left for a few months in March 2000 when her twins, Kinder and Emmie, were born, then returned in August 2000.

In January 2001 she started a contract job for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association writing for The Village Voice, a role she held until 2015. She was able to work from home and set her own hours, which allowed her to spend time with the twins and her other child, Kayton, who is four years older than the twins.

"It gave me a lot of flexibility to be able to write and feel I was contributing to the family income and set my own schedule ... It was one of the best jobs I've ever had," she said.

Among the general managers she worked with was Frank Anderson, who became the first mayor of Bella Vista.

"He was so sensible. I just loved working with Frank," she said.

She derived great satisfaction from seeing The Village Voice from its infancy to the finished product, she said.

From there she went to work for the Bentonville District Court in April 2015 for six years. In 2016 she began writing part time for the McDonald County Press and The Weekly Vista, and she continued writing for the newspapers until 2021.

In June of 2021 she went to work for the Springdale Public Library as marketing director.

Another period of time in which she earned experience that would help her in her current role was from 2008-2012 when she and her husband, Don, owned an indoor batting cage in Bentonville. She helped him with the marketing for the business, and they did not have a budget for that, so they tried to come up with as many ideas as they could to get exposure for free. She created an online newsletter and a Facebook account, took coupons to the schools and, at Christmas, hosted batting with Santa.

"I gained a lot of experience with that," she said. "There's a lot of responsibility when you own your own business."

She said this experience is one of the greatest benefits she brings to her job at the library.

"There are so many things we can do to promote ourselves that don't cost anything, and a boss always loves to hear 'it won't cost anything,'" she said.

Carroll said there is a tremendous depth of talent in the staff at the library.

"They put in all the hard work and planning, and I'm just promoting it," she said. "Everybody here could have big glamorous jobs at big libraries because of the knowledge they have, but they choose to be here. I think Bella Vista is so lucky to have this staff."

She added her director, Suzanne Adams, is very supportive of the staff and has the best interest of the patrons in mind.

Carroll came to northwest Arkansas from Marshfield, Mo., in 1990 when she got a job in public relations at Sam's Club. The job followed graduating from School of the Ozarks, now College of the Ozarks. She had planned to work here a year and then return home, but she met her husband and ended up settling in the area. She has lived in Bella Vista since November 2020.

She commented, "Libraries have always been a big part of my life. One of my earliest memories is going to Story Hour at our local library. As a young kid who lived out in the country, it was a big treat to go to Story Hour every week. Our librarians were wonderful, caring ladies who always had our best interests at heart. Books have opened many doors for me."

Carroll has a personal project in mind that she hopes to work on soon. She has a collection of letters that her uncle sent to her aunt during World War II, and she wants to turn them into a book. She said she believes it is important because other people have the same kind of stories.

"Writing is my real passion. I love to write. Now that I have a little free time I hope to write for (myself)," she said.