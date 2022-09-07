Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Aug. 29 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Bob Bower; second, Mabel Ashline. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Aug. 30: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin (perfect score); second -- Marvin Parvi and Vivian Bray; third -- Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Bill Schernikau and Don Knapp. Play starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard's church in the Parrish Hall. There will be a $1 charge per person that will be given to the church for the use of its facilities. If interested in joining, please call 608-843-1387. It is couples play, but a partner will be found for those who do not have one.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Aug. 24: first, Linda Ervin; second, Alice Dickey.

Thursday-Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Aug. 25: North-South -- Michael Foley and Sue Rolfe; East-West -- Marilyn Brown and Valerie Watson

Winners Aug. 30: North-South -- Robbie Tyler and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Sue Rolfe and Becky Mincke

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire and just east of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Aug. 27: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Ray Dore, Warren Hunter, Dean Billingsley, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl and Jerry Yarno.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]