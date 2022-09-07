BV Library Teen Advisory Board seeking memebers

Do you want to make a difference in your community? Bella Vista Public Library is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the library's Teen Advisory Board (TAB).

The board is a seven-member, teenager-led group that works alongside Bella Vista Public Library staff to make decisions regarding teen services and programs, such as the recurring Teen Night. Those interested must apply and then campaign to be elected by their peers to open positions. There are currently four positions available: Historian, Vice-President, Publicity Chair and Secretary.

"We rely heavily on our TAB members to help us shape our programming," saidChildren and Youth Services Manager Alex Newman. "Input from TAB members is invaluable."

TAB meetings and service projects can be considered service hours.

Teens who are interested should submit an application to the library in person or via email to [email protected] Applications are available online at https://bvpl.org/. Deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.