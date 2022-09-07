Blood drive to honor Bella Vista teen

BENTONVILLE – The Maddry Family of Bella Vista is joining with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, for the 2nd Annual #TeamKenzie Blood Drive going on through Friday.

Donation hours for the Bleed Blue Blood Drive are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday at CBCO's Springdale Donor Center located at 3503 S. Thompson Rd., or the Bentonville Donor Center at 1400 SE Walton Blvd.

This annual blood drive is being held in honor of 15-year-old MacKenzie Maddry, who has received 24 units of lifesaving blood and platelet transfusions throughout her journey with osteosarcoma bone cancer.

Kenzie's mom, Dori Maddry, is urging the community to support this event. "I am thankful for Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors and Arkansas Children's Hospitals for their care and help in Kenzie beating osteosarcoma," Dori said. "Please join me in donating blood in honor of Kenzie's birthday and Childhood Cancer Awareness month. This blood drive is important to me because I know that somewhere in our area there is a family who is as overwhelmed and surprised to hear that their child needs a blood transfusion as we were, and we want to be there for them the way that someone was for us."

Successful donors will receive two vouchers for general admission to the Dickerson Park Zoo. All donors will be entered into a drawing for an additional fabZOOlous prize. Zoo admission vouchers are valid through July 31, 2023. No other discounts or coupons apply. Donors will also receive an exclusive zoo themed T-shirt, while supplies last.

Learn more about Kenize Maddry's story at: https://www.cbco.org/teamkenzie

There is no easier way to save a life than to give blood. Every blood donation can help up to three local patients.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood. On behalf of local hospital patients, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.