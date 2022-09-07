Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Aug. 22

12:17 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that scammers had gained access to someone's bank account and had possibly taken $15,000.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

3:31 a.m. Police received a request for a drive by of a home on Wandsworth Drive. The homeowner reported that a neighbor told her a vehicle was seen driving slowly by the house and then left the area.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

12:47 p.m. Police received a report on Retford Drive that a neighbor told the reporting person that a gun was lying in the empty lot across from her home. She checked and it was still there.

Thursday, Aug. 25

1:34 a.m. Police received a report on Heatherbrooke Lane that a homeowner who was out of town received a phone alert from his home camera system showing a man by his air conditioner. The homeowner requested a check of his home. Police responded and the home appeared to be secure.

5:36 p.m. Police received a report on Donington Lane of a hole in someone's front window from an apparent attempted break-in. Extra patrol was assigned to the home.

Friday, Aug. 26

1:30 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone's identity was stolen and they were getting notifications about prescriptions under their name in another state.

9:20 p.m. Police arrested Krystal Manes, 44, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Spanker and Dartmoor.

Saturday, Aug. 27

10:43 p.m. Police arrested Lawrence Edward Meadows, 56, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Mercy and Sugar Creek center.

Sunday, Aug. 28

1:25 a.m. Police arrested Jordan Nathaniel Matz, 24, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Arkansas Highway 340 across from Tanyard Creek.