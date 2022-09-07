Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Aug. 22
12:17 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that scammers had gained access to someone's bank account and had possibly taken $15,000.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
3:31 a.m. Police received a request for a drive by of a home on Wandsworth Drive. The homeowner reported that a neighbor told her a vehicle was seen driving slowly by the house and then left the area.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
12:47 p.m. Police received a report on Retford Drive that a neighbor told the reporting person that a gun was lying in the empty lot across from her home. She checked and it was still there.
Thursday, Aug. 25
1:34 a.m. Police received a report on Heatherbrooke Lane that a homeowner who was out of town received a phone alert from his home camera system showing a man by his air conditioner. The homeowner requested a check of his home. Police responded and the home appeared to be secure.
5:36 p.m. Police received a report on Donington Lane of a hole in someone's front window from an apparent attempted break-in. Extra patrol was assigned to the home.
Friday, Aug. 26
1:30 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone's identity was stolen and they were getting notifications about prescriptions under their name in another state.
9:20 p.m. Police arrested Krystal Manes, 44, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Spanker and Dartmoor.
Saturday, Aug. 27
10:43 p.m. Police arrested Lawrence Edward Meadows, 56, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Mercy and Sugar Creek center.
Sunday, Aug. 28
1:25 a.m. Police arrested Jordan Nathaniel Matz, 24, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Arkansas Highway 340 across from Tanyard Creek.