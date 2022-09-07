Bella Vista Club News

Andante Music Club

Andante Music Club announces a performance by Shaina Marinez, mezzo soprano. She is the winner, Women's Voice, of The National Federation of Music Club's 2021 Young Artist Competition. The concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel at Central United Methodist Church located at 2535 West New Hope Rd. in Rogers. Mary Scott Smith, collaborative piano will accompany Ms. Martinez. This program is also a memorial in loving memory of Mary Shambarger, sponsored by her daughter Susan Shambarger Goss and son-in-law Dr. Stephen L. Goss. A reception will follow the program. The concert is free and open to the public. More information may be found at andantemusicclub.org or by contacting [email protected]

Bella Vista Needlework Club

The club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the OZK Bank conference room. There will be a white elephant sale where the proceeds go to the club's treasury for charity donation at the end of the year. The Courtesy Van and a food bank have been the selected charities in the past, but any charity is up for a vote. Members work on any needle craft they choose such a knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc. There will be a short meeting, snacks, socializing and show and tell. This group meets the first Monday every month at the OZK Bank conference room. Annual dues are just $2 and new members are welcome as well as guests.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program will be "Last Pass Password Manager and Related Topics," presented by Woody Ogden. Password managers are an essential tool for tracking and managing secure passwords for online accounts and devices with passwords. There will be a video on usage of Last Pass and a discussion of other aspects of password management. This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast (details at https://bvcomputerclub.org ).

The following classes are currently scheduled:

Sept. 20, Tuesday -- 9 a.m.-noon -- Using Windows 10 -- Joel Ewing

Sept. 28, Wednesday -- 4-6 p.m. -- Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2 -- Justin Sell

Next scheduled Help Clinics are 9 a.m.-noon - Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The BVMC is looking for a few good men to join the group on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive in the church choir room, just west of the main doors. The chorus is starting preparation for the Christmas Concert in December. There is no audition; reading music is a plus but not a requirement; a love of singing and desire to have a good time are qualifications this group is looking for. For more information, email director John Matthews at [email protected] (that's zero 952), or call the chorus' president, Larry Kolbe, at 479-876-6122.

NWA Letter Writers

The NWA Letter Writers' Group will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the conference room at the Bella Vista Public Library. This month, guest speaker David Todd will present the history of the Universal Postal Union. The group is open to anyone interested in preserving the art of letter writing. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society (SCAS) will hold its next general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, featuring speakers and constellations of the month with an Astro Fundamentals video. This month features the centennial birthday of one of the club's most active club members and review of the upcoming big event: International Observe the Moon Night. The SCAS Kids Club runs alongside the general meeting and all ages of children and youth are welcome. The youth group runs the extensive SCAS Library that they bring out each month. Monthly club meetings of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. For further information on Sugar Creek Astronomical Society please contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

The next Hobbs Star Party for SCAS will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Visitor Center. SCAS President Bill Murphy will begin with the indoor program. With the big planets coming back into view, all will watch a video on tips for viewing planets, as well as the physical attributes of the planets and how they appear in telescopes like the ones that Sugar Creek will bring. The evening's outdoor viewing session begins at 7:30 p.m. Weather permitting, there will be views of Saturn and Jupiter, some constellations, a star cluster, a nebula and distant galaxies. Items you may wish to bring include a flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars and/or telescope, folding chair and a star chart if you have one.

Ozarks Chorale

The Ozarks Chorale will resume rehearsals Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of the Methodist Church located at 195 Huntsville Rd. (Highway 23 South) in Eureka Springs.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Wednesday, Sept. 14, from the Centerpoint TH to Steel Creek Campground on the River Trail. This hike includes spurs to the Goat Bluff Overlook and Granny Henderson's Cabin which is an 8.8-mile hike with seven river crossings. Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection's brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Sandy Moore, "My Sunflower Journey" and the special feature will be Ron East, "Woodworking Artisan." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Sept. 9. For reservations or cancellations, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected] Please be sure to honor your reservations. Call or text to cancel or reservations can be used by a friend.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Mondays at The Plaza. This is a temporary meeting site because of the Riordan remodeling project. The Plaza is located at 1 Highland Crossing Dr. in Bella Vista. Meetings will be held in the dining room. Weigh-ins begin at 8:15 a.m. The meetings are from 9-10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Email club information to [email protected]

