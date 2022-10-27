OPINION: Good idea to slow down, be prepared for almost anything

I had a bad (almost a nightmare) dream the other night about school buses. I don't know where it came from, but apparently I had met a school bus delivering children that decided to stop so fast that I could not stop quickly enough to obey the law. Its driver promptly turned me over to law enforcement and I was called before a judge. I pleaded "not guilty," saying that it was impossible for me to stop fast enough to oblige the driver of the school bus. In fact, I also pleaded for the car behind me pointing out that it probably couldn't stop either. I explained that I had been a pastor for 39 years, a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years and I believed that I was a caring parent with no intention of hurting someone riding in a school bus. I wish that I knew how the court case turned out, but alas I woke up before finding out.

I wonder how many other people have had similar things happen to them, innocent people caught in a no-win situation.

Perhaps it was founded in an accident which occurred a couple of blocks where I now live. At the beginning of the school year, a car refused to stop for a school bus discharging children and, as a consequence, hit one of the small girls getting off the bus. She turned out to be okay, but it alarmed a lot of parents living on my street and I noticed extra police patrols happening immediately.

Well, school has started, and it is against the law to pass a school bus with its red lights lit up from either direction. If you see one acting like it might stop, it's a good idea to slow down and be prepared for almost anything. Not to stop is sure to attract negative attention, since a lot of people feel very strongly about the safety of their children.

Of the 200,000 one-room schools in operation in 1915, only 1,200 remained open in 1975. I was educated in a one-room school until I reached the seventh grade, so I can attest to the need for school buses. We had to walk over a mile across the countryside to school each morning and then again to get home after school let out. We drank out of a communal bucket of water and only knew an outside toilet. It was school consolidation that drove the necessity for school buses, and I can testify it came none too soon.

During the urbanization of the 19th century, clusters of families scattered across America with only a few muddy ruts for roads to connect them. Regardless, in 1852, Massachusetts passed a compulsory education law, which was quickly followed by at least 31 other states. The only problem was how to get these children to school. At first, they had to walk; then, the horse drawn wagon appeared with seats on both sides so that children could jump on and get to school. From there, it only took a few years for better transportation to be developed and the yellow school bus to appear.

Apparently, the modern concept of a school bus developed around the early 1940s with Albert Luce, Sr., leading the way. His company, Blue Bird, continued and is alive and well today, having sold 550,000 school buses since 1927. And gradually, school buses, like many automobiles today, are also going green (no, not the color, but electric). As of last year, fewer than 1,200 buses were electric, but with the $5 billion investment from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, that number could easily rise to 10,000 by 2026.

The American School Bus Council estimates that over 25 million schoolchildren ride more than 480,000 school buses each day, making school buses the largest mass transit system in the United States.

Today, there are school buses all over the roads before and after school hours, and they carry the most precious cargo we have: our children. Yes, I know they are sometimes a problem to watch for and stop for, but it behooves all of us to be faithful in obeying the law and keeping our children safe. After all, your child may well be on a bus.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.