Whimsical birds are couple’s niche

Local couple Tina Louise and Rick Lorenz were recognized as artists of the month by the Bella Vista Arts Council on Oct. 20 at the Bella Vista Public Library. Rick paints, and Tina writes, and together they convey a message that "It's OK to be you."

They tell their story through whimsical birds that are often inspired by actual people. Their brand is Be the Bird. Each bird has a back story they create together. One bird, Mavis, is a Cajun chef with a message about keeping your friends close, taking care of yourself and eating healthy. She has a flowery hat and a large spoon. Her nails are painted and she has an Elvis tattoo. There are many other details in the painting, as in all the paintings.

Each bird has a name, and each piece has a story about overcoming obstacles.

Rick said he and Tina moved to Bella Vista almost nine years ago. He said he started drawing birds when he was 3 years old. At age 7 or 8, he got a Bob Ross kit and started learning to paint. He said he would squabble with his siblings over television privileges because he wanted to watch Bob Ross and they wanted to watch something else. He is a self-taught painter and has made a living with his art.

Over the years, he became sensitive to the ingredients in paints, both in oils and acrylics, he said. To combat this problem, he learned to paint digitally.

In 2020, because of the pandemic, the couple was not able to go to shows, however, they had their biggest year online, Rick said. Their website is bethebird.com.

Tina has been a writer all her life and is an award-winning journalist, Rick said.

Tina said the books she has written in the Be the Bird book series are about being comfortable in your own skin. The first one sold out right before the pandemic started, she said.

"It's written for the child within," she said. "Not only our children and our grandchildren, but also for ourselves."

Rick added that, because of the rhyming nature of the books, children tend to sing the books.

The couple also created a coloring book and hope to do another one, Tina said.

Rick said he painted traditional wildlife art for years and years before turning to his current passion.

"I was just over it," he said. "I wanted to do something colorful and whimsical."

He said their business tripled when he started painting the whimsical birds.

The couple said they have been blessed to attend events all over the country and to see all cultures and ethnic groups, and they depict the people as birds. Rick said they do a lot of people watching, and when they see someone who is quirky or doing their own thing, he will create them as a bird.

"Our inspiration has always been people. The drama and the attitudes are what we're trying to capture," he said.

Sometimes people will come to their booth, see a bird in one of the paintings and say "that's me" or someone they know, Rick said.

"When people began connecting like that to the art, we knew we had something."