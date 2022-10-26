Virtual claims clinic for Arkansas vets set for Oct. 27

LITTLE ROCK -- During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, staff members of the Little Rock VA Regional Office will be available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

Veterans may speak one-on-one with staff at the Little Rock VA Regional Office during the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic. Staff members will be ready to assist with specific questions regarding veterans' claims for VA benefits.

The clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m. To reserve a time slot, veterans are asked to call 501-370-3829 by close of business on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

"We continue to listen to our veterans about their needs. It is imperative we reach those in the rural areas of Arkansas and the places that preclude normal access times and locations. It is our duty and honor to assist with their VA benefits," said Little Rock VA Regional Office Executive Director Sammie Quillin. "Although we have returned to conducting in-person community outreach events, we will continue to offer these virtual claims clinics as an avenue for veterans to reach us after normal business hours."

The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is in Bldg. 111, 2200 Fort Roots Drive in North Little Rock. It is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The Veteran Assist Phone Line, 501-370-3829, is staffed Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loan guaranties.

VA disability compensation (pay) offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse.

"We have such a diverse population outside of the metropolitan areas of the state and we need to work even harder to reach those who are in our rural areas and those unable to reach us by other means," said Quillin.

Veterans and their family members may also take advantage of VA's Visitor Reporting Engagement Application (VERA), a new, easy-to-use, online tool, to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors. For more information about VA benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.