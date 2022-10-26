The Weekly Vista obituaries for Oct. 26, 2022

Ilse Louise Elander

Ilse Louise Elander, 86, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 18, 1936, in Hamburg, Germany to Lina and Hans Peterson. She enjoyed beautiful Bella Vista, and serving her Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed going out to lunch and sharing a meal with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Horst "Pete" Peterso; and her husband, Eugene Elander.

Survivors are one son, Eric Elander (Jerri) of Gravette; two daughters, Christina Kessler (Dan) of Avoca, Andrea Elander of Bella Vista; four grandchildren; one brother, Alfred Peterson (Phyllis) of Illinois; and one sister-in-law, Joyce Penning of Illinois.

A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Tucks Chapel Cemetery located in Rogers with Pastor Robert Ward officiating.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

Robert Harold Johnson

Robert Harold Johnson, 93, died Oct. 16, 2022.

He was born July 30, 1929, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Genevieve M. and George P. Johnson. He and his wife of 68 years, Helen "Berniece" (Buckingham) Johnson, have resided in Bella Vista, Ark., since October of 1990. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War era. He enjoyed golf, starting as a caddy in his teens and played the game into his 70s. He and his wife also enjoyed ballroom dancing, and he was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals Fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gertrude; brothers, Leonard, Maurice, John, George; and three great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Berniece of the home; six children, Mary (Jim), Robert "Bobby" (Candace), Elizabeth (Kelly), Joseph "Joe" (Paula), John, and Catherine; sixteen grandchildren; and his sister, Theresa Bonjour (Kirk).

A Mass of the Resurrection was held Oct. 21, 2022, under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory and St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, Ark.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

James "Jim" Michael May

James "Jim" Michael May, Oct. 23, 1944-Oct. 13, 2022. Survived by wife, Mary Claire May; daughter, Cassandra Macke (Douglas); son, Paul May (Sandy); sister, Mary Mattern Schafer; grandchildren, Alyssa, Ben, Adele and Cohen.

Memorials are suggested to the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney, 2401 Central Ave, Kearney, NE 68847.

Rosary is October 25, 2022, at 9:30am, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Bentonville, AR. Mass to follow at 10am with a traditional Irish wake held at Shredders Public House, 1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR from 2-4pm. Inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Rapid City, SD, at a later date.

Raymond G. Stice

Raymond G. Stice, 91, born in Sterling, Okla., died Oct. 15, 2022.

He was born in Sterling and later moved to Barber, Ark., as his father relocated there for the railroad. In his teens he moved to Lakewood, Colo. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951. His tours included serving at an Army medical hospital in Japan, the Army mobile medical unit in Landstuhl, Germany, and Fitzsimons Army Medical Hospital in Aurora, Colo. He then was transferred to the Army recruiting office in Denver. He served in Vietnam through 1970 and retired from the service in 1973 serving over 21 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother, Alta; eleven brothers and sisters; his daughter, Alta Rae; and his wife, Elfriede.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Funk, Margie Rodriguez; son, Kenneth Stice; and six grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donnie W. Woods

Donnie W. Woods, Bella Vista, Ark., died Oct. 20, 2022.

He was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Longview, Texas, and served in the U.S. Navy. He had a master's degree in philosophy. He enjoyed reading and playing chess. He worked at Lucix Corporation until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Moo Woods; sister, Shirley Box; and sons, Kelly and Carl Scanion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Melvin Woods and Ida Mae Pittman; and siblings, Lucille Reynolds, Glenesis Wilson, Rauligh Huff, Margie Lee Word.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Janet Eileen Walton

Janet Eileen Walton, 79, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Oct. 19, 2022, at her home.

She was born May 9, 1943, in Santa Barbara, Calif., to Merle and Lois (Robinson) Jenkins. She formerly worked for the State of Oklahoma Department of Corrections. She currently worked as the church secretary at the First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. She enjoyed traveling, crafts and concerts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ronnie W. Walton.

She is survived by son, Tom Walton; daughter, Ronne McClanaham; sons, Kelly Walton, Ken Walton; siblings, Bruce Jenkins, Marian Naretto, Helen Lucas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Randy E. Wyatt

Randy E. Wyatt, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Oct. 16, 2022, in his home.

He was born Aug. 5, 1946, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Everett and Helen Roberts Wyatt. He retired in 1988 as a commander from the United States Navy where he served as a jet pilot. After retirement he worked as a test pilot for Boeing, where he was the first to fly the 747. He and his wife, Susan, moved to Northwest Arkansas from California in 2005. In retirement he enjoyed playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Air Force Colonel Colin Wyatt of Panama City, Fla.; and one brother, Jeff Wyatt.

Survivors include his wife, Susan of Bella Vista; his daughter, Carrie Johnston of Sydney, Australia; one brother, Don Wyatt of Australia; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista with Fr. Barnabas officiating.

Arrangements were by Epting Funeral Home

