Salary approved for city clerk, stipend for dispatchers

While spending most of Monday night's regular session discussing short-term rentals, the Bella Vista City Council did entertain votes on other agenda items, passing a resolution establishing a salary for the city clerk to begin Jan. 1, 2023, as well as a resolution authorizing directing payment of a one-time $1,500 stipend to all qualified city police and fire dispatchers from previously appropriated and budgeted funds in the 2022 police department budget.

Both measures were unanimously approved.

The Council voted to table indefinitely an ordinance that would require a city-issued permit for repair or replacement of on-site septic systems while also establishing penalties for violations.

In other business the Council:

• Passed a resolution by a unanimous vote establishing residential and commercial rates for solid waste (trash) collection in the city.

• Passed a resolution by a unanimous vote authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a guaranteed maximum price amendment (for grading work only) to the contract with Clinard Construction Management, Inc., for construction management services related to the construction of a fire training facility in the amount of $522,203.65.

• Passed a resolution by a unanimous vote accepting the Financial Audit Report presented by the Landmark, PLC for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021.

• Passed a resolution by a unanimous vote authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Emergency Vehicle Specialists (EVS) pursuant to an HGAC Cooperative Purchasing Agreement, for the purchase of eight self-contained breathing apparatuses and associated equipment in an amount not to exceed $95,002.34 for use by the fire department.

• Unanimously passed an ordinance (after voting to suspend the rules and go directly to a third and final reading, as requested by city staff) amending the Bella Vista zoning ordinance and map to rezone property described in rezoning petition No. 2022-45549 (county parcel No. 16-70278-002) from R-1, Residential, Single-Family District to R-O, Residential, Office District.