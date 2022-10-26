Prize winning quilter uses stained glass experience

Before he retired, Bill Croft bought his mother a pre-cut quilt kit as a gift, but she never put it together. Eventually, he used her sewing machine and the memory of her long ago sewing lessons to put the quilt together himself and it became his first of many quilts.

"Sewing was all around us," he said about growing up in Arkansas. While he hand quilted that first project, he usually machines quilts now.

Croft was already a stained glass artist and, when he retired, he wanted to try something different. That was when he decided to get more serious about quilting.

Stained glass and quilts have some things in common, he said. Some of his first stained glass peices were actually adapted from quilt patterns. Both quilts and stained glass use peices cut with the help of a straight edge.

He invested in his own sewing machines, although they are just "domestic" machines, not the long arm quilters that some buy. He joined the local quilt guild -- the Calico Cut Ups -- and shows his quilts every year at the state fair, usually earning a blue ribbon. This year, he entered the 44th Annual Ozark Quilt Fair in September and went home with second place.

He doesn't know how many quilts he has completed, but it's probably more than 40. They usually get donated. He has made a couple of "Quilts of Valor" quilts that were donated to local veterans through the Calico Cut Ups.

He doesn't keep track of the hours it takes to make a quilt. The second-place quilt took over five months and it was a pattern that he purchased from Judy Niemeyer

Croft still does some stained glass commisions, but he's very selective about what projects he accepts. He's busy with his quilts and the quilt guild and Artisans Alliance, the group that runs Wishing Spring Gallery. He has both stained glass and quilting projects for sale at the gallery.

He plans to be ready for the next show at the Shiloh Museum as well as the next county fair.