POA election results clarified

by Lynn Atkins | Today at 5:00 a.m.

The Property Owners Association's presentation about the recent assessment election results left out one small category of ballots, according to POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson.

The certification of the election, which can be seen on the POA website (https://bellavistapoa.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Bella_Vista_Assessment_Certification_22-2.pdf), listed 9,765 "yes" votes and 8,580 "no" votes as well as 161 votes marked "abstain" and 21 ballots without any votes marked.

When the results were transcribed to a Powerpoint presentation that was shown at the recent special meeting, the 21 unmarked ballots were left out of the presentation. Judson couldn't comment on why 21 ballots were returned without votes. He said if it happens in the future, the number of unmarked ballots will probably be reported.

