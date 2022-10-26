POA board talks spiders, policy changes

With Halloween approaching, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association Board spent a few minutes thinking about spiders during its October work session. The old pro shop, a building next to the Country Club, is infested with brown recluse spiders, POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson told the board during its work session held Thursday, Oct. 20.

Since the pro shop moved inside the Country Club building, some office staff have been located in the nearby space. The spider infestation is above them in the attic and efforts have been made to spray that area, but it hasn't worked. Staff has found brown recluse spiders -- which can inflict a venomous bite -- on their desks.

The restrooms in the building are still used by golfers, Judson said, and although they are cleaned every day, they are old and don't look good.

He proposed a complete renovation of the building with most of the work being done by the POA's Maintenance and Construction Department as a money saver. The cost of the project, which is expected to be completed in 2022, is $26,000.

Because it was a work session, the board didn't vote on the project. Voting will take place at the regular meeting to be held Thursday, Oct. 27.

Another capitol project was discussed briefly. Supply chain issues and inflation have caused expenses to increase and, according to the governing documents, the board must re-approve projects when the costs come in 10% higher than the original estimate. The tee box project at the Highlands Golf Course was estimated in 2020 at $30,000, but now the finished project will cost $45,000. The board will vote on that project as well.

Several policy changes were discussed, but most were simply clarifying language. A section describing assessment elections was proposed for policy 1.01.3. Assessment elections were not addressed in the governing documents at all, Judson said. Policy changes can be reviewed on the POA website: https://bellavistapoa.com/governance/governing-documents/.