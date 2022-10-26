OPINION: World Mission Offering

Churches all over the world are receiving the World Mission Offering during the month of October in an effort to both assist missionaries in reaching people for Christ and to help solve some of the world's great humanitarian needs. Unfortunately, the need is so great that all of their efforts combined probably are not going make a significant difference, but it will not be because of a lack of caring by Christians.

Consider all of the disasters throughout the world that have occurred during this past year. It is staggering. Certainly, these tragedies are highlighted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and what that has meant to both the Ukraine people and Russian people. It is extremely difficult to minister to the Russian people, because of the country's government; but Ukraine is different. Americans are appalled at what Russia has done, and want to help -- but how?

Many religious organizations in the United States have people in both countries, and the World Mission Offering is one way to assist them in their work. However, Christian support must include more than just gifts; it must also include sincere prayer that there be peace in our small world. The Bible says to pray for the peacemakers "for they shall be called the sons of God." (Matthew 5:9)

People need to give. It is one way of expressing a desire to help even when the task is so great, and it is true that every gift is important no matter how small or large. Giving through a recognized religious organization that has specific guidelines established for dispersing those funds also is important. Most of the administrative costs are absorbed by the religious organizations themselves, and it is possible to specifically designate one's gift to a particular cause, thereby knowing that your gift is being used according to your wishes.

But think about it for a moment. There are more expressions of Christianity than there are political divisions. Obviously, the Bible is the glue that holds Christians together, but there are so many interpretations of the Bible it is hard to know exactly what to believe these days. We have congregational churches where the primary authority resides with the local congregation, and we have others that rely heavily upon a hierarchical form of leadership where the major decisions are made at a religious headquarters instead of at the local level; and there are a lot of churches that are in between. All of them have validity, but their ecclesiastical theology demarcates their differences.

Here's the good part. Although there are so many different kinds of Christianity, all of them that I know about sit down periodically to observe the Lord's Supper. Some do it every week, some once a month and others when church leaders designate. Some believe that when the elements are blessed, they become in essence the body and blood of Jesus; many others believe that the elements are symbolic of how God came to earth as Jesus and how he died on a cross for the sins of people, and, of course, there are others who are in between these two extremes. Many like to assume that when the elements of the Lord's Supper are blessed, they are filled with the Spirit of Jesus.

You may assume that all of the Christians in the world are going to sit down at some time during October and observe the Lord's Supper. They may have different interpretations, but they all believe it is a fellowship meal designed by Jesus himself shortly before his betrayal and death. Thus, the Lord's Supper binds Christians together in a strong fellowship that reaches around the world.

When you break bread together and share the cup of wine (or grape juice) this month, just remember you also are having fellowship with the Christians all over the world, even in some of the tiny unknown places you have never heard about, and the Spirit of God that envelops that setting will bind your hearts together in fellowship in a way that transcends your present life.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.