New ‘gallery’ offers free art, supplies

The members of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista recently took their Little Free Pantry plan to a new level. Not only does the church's parking lot host a Little Free Food Pantry, it also has a Little Free Library and now a Little Free Art Gallery.

The art gallery, located at 100 Cooper Rd., in Bella Vista, contains both supplies to create art as well as finished art, according to the church's Administrative Assistant Wanda Brogen. It's open to everyone, not just members of the church.

The art gallery was the brain child of Jeremy Fowler-Lindemulder, a retired art teacher and the husband of pastor Karen Fowler-Lindemulder.

"I saw a photo that someone posted on Facebook and I thought, 'That sounds like fun and it might be community building,'" Jeremy Fowler-Lindemulder said. He knows of one other Little Free Gallery in the state. He went looking for an appropriate box for his new project, assuming he would buy it, but another church member, Mike Marrs, volunteered to build it.

"Within 24 hours, he had built it," Fowler-Lindemulder remembered. It was built out of scrap lumber, so neither Marrs nor Fowler-Lindemulder invested money in the project. Fowler-Lindemulder painted it.

The gallery was filled with both completed art projects, many provided by Fowler-Lindemulder, and materials for do it yourself projects. So far, the pantry has seen sets of water colors, sketchbooks, pencils and cardboard masks that can be decorated for Halloween. Fowler-Lindemulder is hoping to see some decorated masks return to the box.

Many of the donated items include a QR code that will take users to the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/groups/654762555880784/). The hope is that participants will share their creations on the Facebook page.

The gallery is always open and no one questions any of the users of any of the three boxes.

"Once something goes in, it's in the spirit," he said. "We have to trust that when we put something out into the universe it will go where it is needed."

The church recently hosted a successful craft fair and often hosts workshops open to both members and the public, Brogen said. The next workshop will be Seasonal Sweatshirt Painting on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. Because the church is providing the sweat shirts, pre-registration is required and there will be a fee of $10. Call the church at 479-855-1325 to register for the event.