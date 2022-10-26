Mosaic mural unveiled at trailhead

A new piece of public art, a mosaic mural over the tunnel at the Tweety Bird trailhead on Little Sugar Trail, was unveiled on Oct. 21.

Mosaic artist Stevie Stevens is the mind behind "Journey Oz," which is inspired by the 1930s film The Wizard of Oz.

Demara Titzer, president of the Bella Vista Arts Council, said the council had been talking to Stevens for a year and a half or two years about finding a place to showcase her talent for mosaics. Titzer also thanked Mayor Peter Christie for working to add public art in town. She said 20 to 25 people per day came through the tunnel while it was being worked on, and they hailed from many different states including Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, California, Colorado, Texas and more.

Emily Guffin, trails manager for the city of Bella Vista, thanked Stevens for her work.

"I think it's safe to say this is one of the coolest tunnels we now have in the city of Bella Vista," she said. She added she looks forward to working with Stevens on more projects.

"We are so lucky in Bella Vista to have this great trail system and to live in this great outdoors," she said.

Christie said in 2023 more public art would be coming. He also said he thinks a mural would be coming in the children's reading area of the library before the end of the year. He said in researching art on the trails, he has discovered that cities can rent art and swap it out after several months so that visitors to trails have something new to look at.

Stevens said in 2019 she went to an event called "Making it Public" that had to do with public art, and at that time she learned about the arts council and the advisory committee for artist of the month.

"Our community is tight-knit," she said. "Even as we are growing, it's heart felt to know these opportunities are here for me, but they're here for a lot of people."

A lot of people asked how long the project took, she said. The total number of hours was 300 to 350, she said, including the hours that Denis Hahn worked on it and some administrative hours. Hahn is a friend of Stevens and a fellow artist.

Someone asked Stevens how many tiles were in the mosaic. She said she took a two-foot square area and counted all the tiles and then estimated the number based on the area of the mosaic. She said there are approximately 14,750 tiles.

She said she brought in colored glass, porcelain and mirrors and cut them down to fit the mosaic.

"I'm not a hammer smasher. Most of my work is nipped and cut," she said.

She said she thought it would be great to integrate Oz into the mosaic because, "There's no place like home. All the beauty is here."

The mosaic features the yellow brick road and a field of poppies on one side. On the other side, it takes a little more imagination, Stevens said, to realize the purple portion represents the tornado. At the top is the Emerald City.

She said she wanted to accentuate that "we're already in the Emerald City."

Go to steviestevens.com to see more of Stevens' mosaics.