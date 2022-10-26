Mark Your Calendar Week of Sept. 21

• Sunday will be the last day of The Bella Vista Farmers Market for the season. Stop by between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. There are surprises in store for the season finale. As always, this outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

• Bella Vista Historical Museum was graciously donated a queen size quilt made by expert quilter Judy Edwards of Bella Vista. The museum is holding a fundraising raffle for the quilt which is valued at $750. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Raffle tickets are on sale for $1/each or six for $5 at the museum, which is open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and located at 1885 Bella Vista Way.

Nov. 5

• St. Bernard Women's Club's Annual Holiday Bazaar of St. Bernard Catholic Church returns this year from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Parish Hall. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, florals, a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. Breakfast will feature hand-made cinnamon rolls and coffee and lunch includes chicken noodle soup or chili, a pulled pork sandwich, pie and iced tea or coffee. Carry outs will also be available.

• Bella Vista Honor Guard and Patriots will partner with Pigtrail Harley Davidson for a Veterans Rally. This will be held at the Veterans Wall of Honor Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. There will be a program with the Honor Guard presenting the colors, the Ozark Barbershop Chorus singing the national anthem, with Roger Armstrong as the master of ceremony. There will be a escorted motorcycle parade coming from Rogers with an anticipated 200 cyclists.

Dec. 3

• Bella Vista Community Church Annual Christmas Tea will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 31, at the church on 75 E Lancashire Blvd. Tickets are $10 per person and may be picked up Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church. Payment is by check or cash only. Tables seat eight and there is a limit of eight tickets per person.

There will be two seatings -- the first is from 1-2 p.m. and the second from 3-4 p.m. A musical program featuring Mike Walkup and friends will be presented from 2-3 p.m. in between the two seatings. Each table center pieces featured at the seating will be created by Floralia Arrangers Guild and will be for sale following the tea.

The theme for the Christmas Tea is Christmas Around the World with designer tables on display as one enters the church. Each table represents a different country and will be represented as follows: Audrey's Resale Boutique -- Mexico; Bella Vista Community Church -- Russia; Bella Vista Garden Club -- Germany; Bentonville Public Schools -- Sweden; Highlands Christian Church -- Norway; Village Bible Church -- Italy.