LETTER: Choice for Bella Vista mayor is big deal

Making the correct choice for Bella Vista mayor is kind of a big deal. It's not a part-time gig. The decisions made by City Council arguably affect residents much more than national, state, or even county governing bodies, so the choices we make for representing us in city council and especially the mayor are extremely important. Experience matters. Persistence matters. The ability to work with others matters. I will probably never agree with every decision or idea that my choices for those that represent me make, but I think it is important to have a consistent message regardless of the audience they are speaking to. Steven Bourke has a proven record of work in the private sector. A persistent record of hard work in city council and I have no doubt that he will continue working for everyone in Bella Vista as our next mayor.

Steve McAuley

Bella Vista