The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LETTER: Choice for Bella Vista mayor is big deal

by Steve McAuley Bella Vista | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Making the correct choice for Bella Vista mayor is kind of a big deal. It's not a part-time gig. The decisions made by City Council arguably affect residents much more than national, state, or even county governing bodies, so the choices we make for representing us in city council and especially the mayor are extremely important. Experience matters. Persistence matters. The ability to work with others matters. I will probably never agree with every decision or idea that my choices for those that represent me make, but I think it is important to have a consistent message regardless of the audience they are speaking to. Steven Bourke has a proven record of work in the private sector. A persistent record of hard work in city council and I have no doubt that he will continue working for everyone in Bella Vista as our next mayor.

Steve McAuley

Bella Vista

Print Headline: Choice for Bella Vista mayor is big deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT